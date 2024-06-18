뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyeri Responds to a Question about Recent Controversy Involving Her·Ryu Jun Yeol·Han So-hee
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hyeri Responds to a Question about Recent Controversy Involving Her·Ryu Jun Yeol·Han So-hee

Published 2024.06.18 18:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyeri Responds to a Question about Recent Controversy Involving Her·Ryu Jun Yeol·Han So-hee
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day made her first official appearance after a recent controversy involving her, actor Ryu Jun Yeol, and actress Han So-hee.

At the press event for Netflix's new original show 'Agents of Mystery' on June 18, producer Jung Jong-yeon and the cast members, comedian Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, entertainer Lee Eun-ji, Hyeri, actor Kim Do Hoon, and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa attended.
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So-hee
During the event, Hyeri was asked to speak about the recent events surrounding her.

Hyeri replied, "I had a blast shooting this show. Regarding the request, I don't think I have anything to comment on that matter."

In March, Hyeri wrote on her social media, "Well, this is fun.", seemingly in response to the dating rumors between her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee, which broke earlier on the same day.

▶ [SBS Star] Hyeri Unfollows Ryu Jun Yeol After Him·Han So-hee's Dating News; Also Posts, "Well, This Is fun"

Hyeri's remark sparked speculations that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee began their relationship 'too soon' after Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri ended theirs; Han So-hee denied these rumors on her social media.

As the controversy escalated, Hyeri and Han So-hee apologized on their respective social media; soon, the situation calmed down.
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So-hee
Back to the event, Hyeri shared what made her join the 'Agents of Mystery' cast.

"I've always liked watching shows that feature brain games. I especially loved 'The Genius'; I watched it multiple times. And I also enjoy playing board games.", she said.

Hyeri added, "I thought being on a show produced by Jung Jong-yeon would be like watching a fantasy movie. I joined this show because I wanted to feel like I'm actually experiencing what happens on a show instead of just shooting a TV show."
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So-hee
The producer commented, "I was surprised by Hyeri when I saw her on 'Amazing Saturday'. It was amazing how she, a single fresh character, boosted the show. I believed that Hyeri would be the person who could elevate this show."

'Agents of Mystery' is an adventurous mystery-solving show produced by Jung Jong-yeon, who also produced successful reality game shows such as Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan', tvN's 'Great Escape', and 'The Genius'.

In the show, the cast members, Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, and KARINA, investigate and solve paranormal mysteries.
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So-hee
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea, 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지