[SBS Star] Hyeri Responds to a Question about Recent Controversy Involving Her·Ryu Jun Yeol·Han So-hee

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day made her first official appearance after a recent controversy involving her, actor Ryu Jun Yeol, and actress Han So-hee.At the press event for Netflix's new original show 'Agents of Mystery' on June 18, producer Jung Jong-yeon and the cast members, comedian Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, entertainer Lee Eun-ji, Hyeri, actor Kim Do Hoon, and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa attended.During the event, Hyeri was asked to speak about the recent events surrounding her.Hyeri replied, "I had a blast shooting this show. Regarding the request, I don't think I have anything to comment on that matter."In March, Hyeri wrote on her social media, "Well, this is fun.", seemingly in response to the dating rumors between her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee, which broke earlier on the same day.Hyeri's remark sparked speculations that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee began their relationship 'too soon' after Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri ended theirs; Han So-hee denied these rumors on her social media.As the controversy escalated, Hyeri and Han So-hee apologized on their respective social media; soon, the situation calmed down.Back to the event, Hyeri shared what made her join the 'Agents of Mystery' cast."I've always liked watching shows that feature brain games. I especially loved 'The Genius'; I watched it multiple times. And I also enjoy playing board games.", she said.Hyeri added, "I thought being on a show produced by Jung Jong-yeon would be like watching a fantasy movie. I joined this show because I wanted to feel like I'm actually experiencing what happens on a show instead of just shooting a TV show."The producer commented, "I was surprised by Hyeri when I saw her on 'Amazing Saturday'. It was amazing how she, a single fresh character, boosted the show. I believed that Hyeri would be the person who could elevate this show."'Agents of Mystery' is an adventurous mystery-solving show produced by Jung Jong-yeon, who also produced successful reality game shows such as Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan', tvN's 'Great Escape', and 'The Genius'.In the show, the cast members, Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, and KARINA, investigate and solve paranormal mysteries.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea, 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)