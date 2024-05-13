[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Shows Remarkable Attitude Amidst Chaos as Fans Flock to Airport to See Her

On May 12, Kim Ji Won showed up at Incheon International Airport to fly to Singapore for a promotional event organized by a fashion brand.
Fans and reporters flocked to the airport to see the beloved actress.
Kim Ji Won constantly waved and struck heart poses to the enthusiastic crowd.
김지원 진짜 천사 아니냐구...— gee (@geenii1019) May 12, 2024
공항 혼잡해서 정신 없는데도 팬들 편지 받을 때마다 감사인사 꼭꼭하고 진짜진짜 조심하세요하면서 안전도 챙겨... 게다가 볼하트 손하트 종류별로 다 날려주심��
마지막에 기자님들께 감사인사까지 하는 거 너무 예의범절 아기야....
수고했어요 지워나 잘 다녀와�� pic.twitter.com/jINsQLjV60
Kim Ji Won, who struggled to get past the overwhelming crowd, never stopped grinning and making eye contact with her fans as she took their letters.
The actress expressed her worry for everyone's safety by asking, "Are you okay?", not only her fans but also reporters and guards.
"Wow, she's really considerate towards reporters, making sure they don't trip and fall.", "She's incredibly polite.", "It was so crowded, and people were pushing around. However, Kim Ji Won remained calm and smiled at her fans. I can't help but love her more.", "She's putting fans' safety first!", online users commented.
240512 불가리 행사 출국 #김지원— 지딩 (@j1019w) May 12, 2024
"진짜 뒤에 조심하세요! 옆에 보세요!
아이구 조심 기둥 기둥 기둥 기둥이 있어요~"
본인이 제일 놀랐을텐데 계속 조심하라고 해주는 지원언니를 봐... 다정퀸이야... pic.twitter.com/XJOap6st2l
Kim Ji Won is one of the stars in the entertainment industry known for being kind; veteran actress Na Young-hee, her co-star in tvN's concluded drama 'Queen of Tears', praised how kind Kim Ji Won is during her recent YouTube show appearance.
Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won has been receiving a lot of attention and numerous commercial offers following her appearance on 'Queen of Tears'.
