[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Shows Remarkable Attitude Amidst Chaos as Fans Flock to Airport to See Her
Published 2024.05.13 18:33 Updated 2024.05.13 18:36 View Count
Actress Kim Ji Won displayed remarkable composure and kindness amid a chaotic situation at the airport.

On May 12, Kim Ji Won showed up at Incheon International Airport to fly to Singapore for a promotional event organized by a fashion brand.

Fans and reporters flocked to the airport to see the beloved actress.

Kim Ji Won constantly waved and struck heart poses to the enthusiastic crowd.
 
Kim Ji Won, who struggled to get past the overwhelming crowd, never stopped grinning and making eye contact with her fans as she took their letters.
The crowd became dangerously packed, resulting in a tangle of fans and reporters; Kim Ji Won said, "Please be careful!", and tried to restore order.

The actress expressed her worry for everyone's safety by asking, "Are you okay?", not only her fans but also reporters and guards.
When her demeanor at the airport went viral, people were amazed by how kind and calm she was in the chaotic situation.

"Wow, she's really considerate towards reporters, making sure they don't trip and fall.", "She's incredibly polite.", "It was so crowded, and people were pushing around. However, Kim Ji Won remained calm and smiled at her fans. I can't help but love her more.", "She's putting fans' safety first!", online users commented.
 
Kim Ji Won is one of the stars in the entertainment industry known for being kind; veteran actress Na Young-hee, her co-star in tvN's concluded drama 'Queen of Tears', praised how kind Kim Ji Won is during her recent YouTube show appearance.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won has been receiving a lot of attention and numerous commercial offers following her appearance on 'Queen of Tears'.
(Credit= 'geenii1019' 'j1019w' '하이지음스튜디오 highziumstudio' X)

(SBS Star)
