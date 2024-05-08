[SBS Star] "One Impressed Me with Her Looks, and..." Na Young-hee Compliments Kim Ji Won·Song Hye Kyo

이미지 확대하기

Veteran actress Na Young-hee praised Song Hye Kyo and Kim Ji Won, her hoobae actresses.On May 7, TV personality Baik Ji Yeon posted the first episode of her YouTube show, featuring Na Young-hee as a guest.In the video, Na Young-hee talked about Kim Ji Won, who played her daughter in tvN's recently concluded drama, 'Queen of Tears'."I've always been a fan of Ji Won.", the actress remarked, noting, "She's excellent at acting. Working with her on the project, I was amazed by the level of detail displayed in her expression.""What surprised me more was how kind she was in everyday life.", she continued, "Ji Won treats everyone equally well, from actors to every staff member, which is unusual for someone her age. She's very caring.""I wondered how could such a person exist. Ji Won is so precious! I praise her all the time, wherever I go. Ji Won may not be aware of it, but I know she's a good actor when I see her. With her acting skills and personality, I think she's the kind of actor who would be loved wherever she goes.", the actress said, expressing her affection towards Kim Ji Won.When asked if any hoobae actors made a lasting impression on her memory, Na Young-hee said Song Hye Kyo; the two actresses worked together in KBS' 2008 drama 'Worlds Within'."There's an actress who impressed me by how she looked in real life that made me think, 'Wow, she's gorgeous'; it's Song Hye Kyo. Her beauty is captivating. I couldn't stop myself from staring into her face, fascinated.", Na Young-hee remarked.The actress also expressed her affection for Park Ji-eun, the writer of 'Queen of Tears' with whom she worked on seven projects."Our connection began with MBC's drama 'Queen of Housewives' (2009). The project made her famous as a TV writer, but she's stayed the same. That writer never changes.", said Na Young-hee."She knows how to tell a family's story well. I think one of the reasons why her work is so popular is because she always includes older characters and makes compelling stories around them.", she added.(Credit= '지금백지연' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)