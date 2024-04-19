뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA Shares How She Feels About the Negativity Surrounding Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HyunA Shares How She Feels About the Negativity Surrounding Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung

Published 2024.04.19 14:49 View Count
[SBS Star] HyunA Shares How She Feels About the Negativity Surrounding Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung
K-pop artist HyunA affectionately talked about her boyfriend, fellow K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung.

HyunA guested on the April 18 episode of 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah', the YouTube show hosted by singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA member Cho Hyun-ah.

On the show, HyunA said she has recently been spending most of her time learning choreography for her upcoming album; then she added, "Or I go on a date.", hinting at her relationship with Yong Jun-hyung, which she recently revealed.

"Where do you guys go? Don't you two get a lot of stares when you go on dates outside?", the host asked, to which HyunA responded, "I don't care."
HyunA & Yong Jun Hyung
HyunA then recounted her one memorable date with Yong Jun-hyung, "I really wanted to explore The Hyundai Seoul (a popular department store in Seoul). And beware, folks, it's packed in there! I went there with my boyfriend, and people were surprised. They uttered, 'Oh...', as they saw us and quickly retreated like ocean waves."

"On that day, no one took a photo of us. I felt really grateful. Everyone took a step back when they noticed us to leave us alone. We soon left because it didn't feel like a good idea for us to be there.", HyunA added.
HyunA & Yong Jun Hyung
When asked if she had gone out with Yong Jun-hyung to see the cherry blossoms, HyunA replied, "We haven't yet. But we're going to, later today.", expressing her excitement.

During the show, HyunA proudly showed the host her phone's wallpaper, a photo of her and her boyfriend together.

"I feel energized when I look at this photo. It feels wonderful to be in a relationship.", HyunA remarked with a happy face.

Then, Cho Hyun-ah said, "To be honest, I was concerned about you. I was worried if you'd care about all that.", indirectly mentioning the negative responses HyunA received for dating Yong Jun-hyung.

"I'm just grateful to have met someone who gives me the courage I need in my professional endeavors.", HyunA replied, "If you care too much about what others think of you and try to keep up with it, you might forget how valuable your happiness is. So I try to focus on myself and the present."
HyunA & Yong Jung Hyung
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung confirmed their relationship in January.

However, HyunA received negative comments about dating Yong Jun-hyung due to his past; Yong Jun-hyung was part of the Burning Sun scandal, where a group of K-pop stars were accused of filming sexual videos without consent and sharing them in their group chat.

▶ [SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Spotted on a Date Despite Public Criticism over Their Relationship

HyunA & Yong Jun Hyung

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' 'bigbadboii' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지