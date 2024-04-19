[SBS Star] HyunA Shares How She Feels About the Negativity Surrounding Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA affectionately talked about her boyfriend, fellow K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung.HyunA guested on the April 18 episode of 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah', the YouTube show hosted by singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA member Cho Hyun-ah.On the show, HyunA said she has recently been spending most of her time learning choreography for her upcoming album; then she added, "Or I go on a date.", hinting at her relationship with Yong Jun-hyung, which she recently revealed."Where do you guys go? Don't you two get a lot of stares when you go on dates outside?", the host asked, to which HyunA responded, "I don't care."HyunA then recounted her one memorable date with Yong Jun-hyung, "I really wanted to explore The Hyundai Seoul (a popular department store in Seoul). And beware, folks, it's packed in there! I went there with my boyfriend, and people were surprised. They uttered, 'Oh...', as they saw us and quickly retreated like ocean waves.""On that day, no one took a photo of us. I felt really grateful. Everyone took a step back when they noticed us to leave us alone. We soon left because it didn't feel like a good idea for us to be there.", HyunA added.When asked if she had gone out with Yong Jun-hyung to see the cherry blossoms, HyunA replied, "We haven't yet. But we're going to, later today.", expressing her excitement.During the show, HyunA proudly showed the host her phone's wallpaper, a photo of her and her boyfriend together."I feel energized when I look at this photo. It feels wonderful to be in a relationship.", HyunA remarked with a happy face.Then, Cho Hyun-ah said, "To be honest, I was concerned about you. I was worried if you'd care about all that.", indirectly mentioning the negative responses HyunA received for dating Yong Jun-hyung."I'm just grateful to have met someone who gives me the courage I need in my professional endeavors.", HyunA replied, "If you care too much about what others think of you and try to keep up with it, you might forget how valuable your happiness is. So I try to focus on myself and the present."HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung confirmed their relationship in January.However, HyunA received negative comments about dating Yong Jun-hyung due to his past; Yong Jun-hyung was part of the Burning Sun scandal, where a group of K-pop stars were accused of filming sexual videos without consent and sharing them in their group chat.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' 'bigbadboii' Instagram)(SBS Star)