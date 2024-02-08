[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Spotted on a Date Despite Public Criticism over Their Relationship

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist couple HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were spotted on a date despite facing disapproval from the public about their romantic involvement.On February 8, media outlet OSEN published an exclusive report on HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung.According to the report, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were seen at one department store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, last weekend, enjoying a date.The details were that HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were not really dressed up; they were wearing more of casual clothes, and were holding hands as they walked around the department store together.The two stars apparently went shopping and window shopping, appearing unconcerned about being observed by others.Back on January 18, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung updated their Instagram with the same photo at the same time.The photo was of the two walking on the beach holding hands together, taken from the back.Along with the photo, HyunA captioned a 'couple with a heart in the middle' emoji.And later, Yong Jun-hyung confirmed their relationship through a fan community online platform.None of them told when they started dating, but given that they were wearing summer clothing in the photo, it was assumed that they have been in a relationship since at least last summer.A lot of people were not happy about HyunA dating Yong Jun-hyung though.It was due to the fact that he was involved in serious crimes in the past.Yong Jun-hyung was part of the Burning Sun scandal, where a group of K-pop stars were accused of filming sexual videos without consent and sharing them in their group chat.Yong Jun-hyung, soloist Jung Joon-young, boy band FTISLAND's former member Choi Jong-hoon and more were the members of the group chat; they were connected to Burning Sun, which was a club owned by boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI.Many of HyunA's fans as well as the general public left comments on her Instagram at the time, criticizing their relationship and telling her to stop dating Yong Jun-hyung, citing these reasons.But it seems like she does not care about what everyone says regarding her newly-found romance after her 6-year relationship with singer DAWN.(Credit= 'FREEMONTH' '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, KBS Happy Together)(SBS Star)