[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Ryu Jun Yeol's Romance Started at His Photo Exhibition Last Year?
[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Ryu Jun Yeol's Romance Started at His Photo Exhibition Last Year?

Published 2024.03.15 13:43
[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Ryu Jun Yeol's Romance Started at His Photo Exhibition Last Year?
It is believed that actress Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's romance may have begun at his photo exhibition last year. 

On March 14, a social media post sparked Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship. 

One Japanese person had posted about spotting Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol chilling by the pool at a fancy hotel in Hawaii, the United States. 

According to them, the two stars were pretty lovey-dovey with one another. 

Later on, they uploaded another post, mentioning that they actually have a photo of the actors, but will not share it because it was too "great" to put out there.
Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol
In response to this viral post, their agencies did confirm their trip to Hawaii, but chose not to comment on their relationship status. 

Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Entertainment said, "Ryu Jun Yeol is in Hawaii for his photography. Since it's his personal trip, we will not be commenting more on the actor's personal matters." 

Han So-hee's agency NINE ATO Entertainment also stated, "Han So-hee has taken a trip to Hawaii with her group of female friends. Verifying further details about her private life is difficult."

Their agencies' vague responses got a lot of fans to wonder if they really are together. 

▶ [SBS Star] "Are They Dating?!" Han So-hee·Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted at a Hotel in Hawaii; Agencies Respond
Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol
In the midst of all this, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's closeness from the past caught the eye of many. 

While Ryu Jun Yeol is known for his acting career, he has been active as a photographer as well. 

Last November, Ryu Jun Yeol held his photo exhibition "A Wind Runs Through It and Other Stories" which was attended by numerous of celebrities. 

And one of them was Han So-hee; at that time, she shared a photo of herself at the photo exhibition on her Instagram Story. 

A significant number of people are suggesting that this could be the place where everything began between the two stars.
Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' 'ryusdb' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
