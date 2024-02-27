[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Watch Back Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Videos When They Instantly Fell in Love

이미지 확대하기

Following the news of actor Lee Jae Wook and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's relationship, videos capturing their first encounter are being revisited by fans.In the morning of February 27, media outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Jae Wook and KARINA have recently started dating each other.The two stars reportedly crossed paths for the first time at the Prada F/W fashion event held in Milan, Italy, in January.It is said that they fell in love at first sight from the moment they laid eyes on each other at the event, then continued going on dates after returning to Korea.Hours later, both Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's agencies confirmed their relationship, stating, "The couple has recently started their relationship and is still in the process of getting to know one another. As this involves their private lives, we kindly request your understanding and respect."Following their dating news, the love-at-first-sight moments of Lee Jae Wook and KARINA at the Prada event in Milan have resurfaced.At that time, the two of them sat side by side, enjoying the fashion show, engaging in natural conversation.While moving to other areas of the venue, Lee Jae Wook was also seen escorting KARINA, and he even swapped seats to ensure her comfort in another area.What especially caught the attention of everyone was a video where they were waiting together for an interview.In this particular video, Lee Jae Wook was unable to take his eyes off KARINA, who was adjusting her hair with her hand.They are finding their love-at-first-sight moments incredibly adorable.(Credit= Online Community, Marie Claire, 'jxxvvxxk' 'katarinabluu' Instagram, Prada)(SBS Star)