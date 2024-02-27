뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Watch Back Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Videos When They Instantly Fell in Love
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Watch Back Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Videos When They Instantly Fell in Love

Published 2024.02.27 17:52 Updated 2024.02.27 18:07 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Watch Back Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Videos When They Instantly Fell in Love
Following the news of actor Lee Jae Wook and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's relationship, videos capturing their first encounter are being revisited by fans.

In the morning of February 27, media outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Jae Wook and KARINA have recently started dating each other. 

The two stars reportedly crossed paths for the first time at the Prada F/W fashion event held in Milan, Italy, in January.

It is said that they fell in love at first sight from the moment they laid eyes on each other at the event, then continued going on dates after returning to Korea.

Hours later, both Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's agencies confirmed their relationship, stating, "The couple has recently started their relationship and is still in the process of getting to know one another. As this involves their private lives, we kindly request your understanding and respect."

▶ [SBS Star] "It Was Love at First Sight" Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Agencies Confirm They Are Dating
Lee Jae Wook and KARINA
Following their dating news, the love-at-first-sight moments of Lee Jae Wook and KARINA at the Prada event in Milan have resurfaced.

At that time, the two of them sat side by side, enjoying the fashion show, engaging in natural conversation.

While moving to other areas of the venue, Lee Jae Wook was also seen escorting KARINA, and he even swapped seats to ensure her comfort in another area.
 
What especially caught the attention of everyone was a video where they were waiting together for an interview. 

In this particular video, Lee Jae Wook was unable to take his eyes off KARINA, who was adjusting her hair with her hand. 

They are finding their love-at-first-sight moments incredibly adorable.
 
(Credit= Online Community, Marie Claire, 'jxxvvxxk' 'katarinabluu' Instagram, Prada) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지