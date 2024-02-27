뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Was Love at First Sight" Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Agencies Confirm They Are Dating
[SBS Star] "It Was Love at First Sight" Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Agencies Confirm They Are Dating

Published 2024.02.27 14:14 Updated 2024.02.27 14:19
[SBS Star] "It Was Love at First Sight" Lee Jae Wook ♥ KARINA's Agencies Confirm They Are Dating
Actor Lee Jae Wook and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa are in a relationship. 

Early in the morning of February 27, news outlet Dispatch released an exclusive report on Lee Jae Wook and KARINA. 

Specifically, the news outlet shared that they were dating one another, with photos of them on a date near Lee Jae Wook's place in Seoul. 
Lee Jae Wook and KARINA
In their report, they detailed, "Lee Jae Wook and KARINA became acquainted after attending the Prada F/W fashion event in Milan, Italy, last month. They soon progressed into a romantic relationship. And they continued going on dates in Seoul. Despite their hectic lives, they are always trying to find time to spend together." 

Through Dispatch, the two stars' mutual acquaintance stated, "They fell in love from the moment they first met at the fashion show. It was totally love at first sight for both of them." 

At the end of the report, Dispatch added that KARINA had met her type, as she previously stated that she was into guys who was over 180cm and polite with dark brown hair, cute smile and big hands; Lee Jae Wook is known for his 187cm tall figure, big hands and good looks. 
Lee Jae Wook and KARINA
Right after their dating news made headlines, only Lee Jae Wook's management agency C-JeS Studio responded to it by saying, "We're currently checking things with Lee Jae Wook." while KARINA's agency SM Entertainment remained silent. 

Then, at about 1:30 PM KST, Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's agencies finally gave their official response to Dispatch's report. 

They both said, "The two individuals have just started dating, still getting to know each other at the moment. As this concerns their personal lives, we kindly ask for your warm understanding and respect."

Upon the agencies' confirmation, fans around the world have been filling the internet world with excitement as well as congratulatory messages. 
Lee Jae Wook and KARINA
(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' 'katarinabluu' Instagram, Prada)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
