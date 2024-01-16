뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Get Rid of Them" Han So-hee Says It Was Not Her Choice to Remove Her Tattoos
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Get Rid of Them" Han So-hee Says It Was Not Her Choice to Remove Her Tattoos

Published 2024.01.16 12:01 Updated 2024.01.16 12:42 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Get Rid of Them" Han So-hee Says It Was Not Her Choice to Remove Her Tattoos
Actress Han So-hee shared that she did not want to remove her tattoos. 

On January 15, Han So-hee sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her recently-released Netflix series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

Led by Han So-hee and actor Park Seo Jun, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is a work that depicts the story of two young people who try to survive in the spring of 1945 during Japanese rule over Korea, when darkness was at its height, in a conflict with a monster born of greed. 

Han So-hee played the role of 'Yoon Chae-ok', a talented detective who tracks down missing people, even ones who are dead; she is desperate to find her missing mother though. 
Han So-hee
During the interview, Han So-hee said that the thing she is most similar to her character is, "If I want something, I will rush at it without any fear." 

Her answer made reporters wonder what her most fearful but wanted challenge in her life was. 

When asked about it, Han So-hee responded, "It was removing my tattoos to start acting. That's because... You know, I had life before my debut. And I didn't want to remove my tattoos at all. I mean, I paid to get all those tattoos!" 

As she said this, she looked at her staff members in the corner and laughed.
Han So-hee
Han So-hee debuted with SBS' series 'Reunited Worlds' in 2017; soon after her debut, lots of photos of her with tattoos were posted online. 

Her photos quickly went viral, and her free-spirited photos caught the attention of everyone. 

Han So-hee once again emphasized that it was because of her acting career that she removed all her tattoos. 

The actress also noted that was the beginning of a new chapter in her life, not only because she had to remove every tattoo on her body, but also since she had to start acting. 

"The act of embarking on this career required a great amount of courage on my part. I'd never learned acting before, and going down this path wasn't something I ever had in mind. But I wanted to do it right. If I didn't do well, it meant that I would be crushing the hard work of people who have worked so much for, so..." 
Han So-hee
Previously, Han So-hee revealed that she got into acting while modeling to save money to go to university in France. 

▶ [SBS Star] "I Was Actually Saving Up to Study in France" Han So-hee Shares Her Interesting Debut Story

(Credit= Online Community, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지