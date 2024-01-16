[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Get Rid of Them" Han So-hee Says It Was Not Her Choice to Remove Her Tattoos

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee shared that she did not want to remove her tattoos.On January 15, Han So-hee sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her recently-released Netflix series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.Led by Han So-hee and actor Park Seo Jun, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is a work that depicts the story of two young people who try to survive in the spring of 1945 during Japanese rule over Korea, when darkness was at its height, in a conflict with a monster born of greed.Han So-hee played the role of 'Yoon Chae-ok', a talented detective who tracks down missing people, even ones who are dead; she is desperate to find her missing mother though.During the interview, Han So-hee said that the thing she is most similar to her character is, "If I want something, I will rush at it without any fear."Her answer made reporters wonder what her most fearful but wanted challenge in her life was.When asked about it, Han So-hee responded, "It was removing my tattoos to start acting. That's because... You know, I had life before my debut. And I didn't want to remove my tattoos at all. I mean, I paid to get all those tattoos!"As she said this, she looked at her staff members in the corner and laughed.Han So-hee debuted with SBS' series 'Reunited Worlds' in 2017; soon after her debut, lots of photos of her with tattoos were posted online.Her photos quickly went viral, and her free-spirited photos caught the attention of everyone.Han So-hee once again emphasized that it was because of her acting career that she removed all her tattoos.The actress also noted that was the beginning of a new chapter in her life, not only because she had to remove every tattoo on her body, but also since she had to start acting."The act of embarking on this career required a great amount of courage on my part. I'd never learned acting before, and going down this path wasn't something I ever had in mind. But I wanted to do it right. If I didn't do well, it meant that I would be crushing the hard work of people who have worked so much for, so..."Previously, Han So-hee revealed that she got into acting while modeling to save money to go to university in France.(Credit= Online Community, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)