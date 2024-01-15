[SBS Star] "I Was Actually Saving Up to Study in France" Han So-hee Shares Her Interesting Debut Story

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee shared the interesting journey of her acting debut.On January 13, Han So-hee and 'Gyeongseong Creature' co-star Park Seo Jun guested on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show.During the show, Han So-hee described what her life was like before she made her debut.Han So-hee started off by saying, "While I was filming 'Gyeongseong Creature', there were times I thought to myself, 'I wish I had a different life.' I made my debut when I was 25. And... In the five years between the ages of 20 and 25, I spent the best years of my life."She continued, "I was working part-time at the time. I love doing things like having drinks with my friends, dressing up for a mini tour in Gangnam, going to the movie theater by myself and so on. I had so much fun with life then."Then, Han So-hee revealed that she had no plans to debut at the age of 25, "I got into a university in France, but I couldn't go because I didn't have enough money in my bank account. I had to have at least 60 million won (approximately 46,000 dollars) in my bank account to get a visa. I didn't have that, of course.""It was because of that reason I started working part-time. Back then, you would get paid something like 1.8 million won (approximately 1,400 dollars) for working 12 hours a day at a pub. But I could get paid 3 million won (approximately 2,300 dollars) if I modeled for a clothing brand for two hours.""Just like that, I started modeling for some clothing brands. Then, I got asked to be a model for a commercial. I got paid 20 million won (approximately 15,000 dollars) for that. I was like, 'Okay, two more commercials, then I can go to France.'""The head of one agency kept telling me that I should make my debut as an actress though. I said no at first, but I went with them in the end. That's how I ended up entering this industry. It all started with me simply wanting to save up to study abroad," she added.(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube)(SBS Star)