뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I've Come a Long Way from Where I Began" Lee Seon-kyun's Last Interview Unveiled
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I've Come a Long Way from Where I Began" Lee Seon-kyun's Last Interview Unveiled

Published 2023.12.28 15:22 View Count
[SBS Star] "Ive Come a Long Way from Where I Began" Lee Seon-kyuns Last Interview Unveiled
Following the passing of actor Lee Seon-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', his last recorded interview has been released.

On December 27, News Magazine Chicago, a media outlet, posted a video interview with Lee Seon-kyun on their YouTube channel; the interview, which took place on October 7, has been described as the last interview he gave.

This interview happened after Lee Seon-kyun attended Asian Pop-up Cinema in Chicago, Illinois, a non-competitive film festival, where he was given the Award for Excellent Achievement in Film.

The interviewer, announcer Kim Ho-jung asked Lee Seon-kyun, "It's been over 20 years since you started your career in acting. How much do you have grown as an actor since you started?"

"Things went exceptionally well.", Lee Seon-kyun answered, beaming.
Lee Seon Kyun
"I had some amazing experiences that I never could have imagined. I went to the Academy Awards, where 'Parasite' won the Best Picture award and was applauded by Hollywood stars. When heading to the Academy Awards, it felt like I was in a dream. It felt like I was on an amazing package vacation. I've come a long way from where I began.", he remarked.

The announcer told Lee Seon-kyun, "You've come this far because you constantly improved your acting skills."; the actor replied humbly, "Winning that award felt like my perseverance and the relentless efforts I put into acting had been recognized, so it felt extra special and meaningful."

When asked what kind of character he would like to present in the future, Lee Seon-kyun compared portraying a character to writing a journal and said, "I intend to continue adding new pages to the journal. I don't desire to only work on a certain project or a character. Every project and character is a step forward to the next one. So I'm determined to make the most of every opportunity and to improve my acting one step at a time."
Lee Seon Kyun
Finally, Lee Seon-kyun was asked, "What does acting mean to you right now?"

"When I encountered this kind of question in the past, I used to think of acting as a task that was constantly assigned to me. I'm not big on making plans, so I don't do a lot of preparation or checking when working on a project. But I always intend to do it right since it's my assignment.", he said.

"After completing a certain assignment, one acquires a bigger knowledge and a greater understanding of the subject. I believe that's what happened with my acting skills. Acting used to be the driving force in my life, but now it feels more like writing a journal."

"If this award were given to me today because people looked through all my efforts, pages after pages of my journal, and thought it wasn't so bad and recognized the hard work I put in, I'd be glad to continue writing the next chapter of the journal, and write it well.", he added.
Lee Seon Kyun
On December 27, Lee Seon-kyun was found dead in his car in apparent suicide.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seon-kyun Found Dead Amid a Police Investigation over Suspected Drug Use

(Credit= 'News Magazine Chicago' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지