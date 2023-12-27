[SBS Star] Lee Seon-kyun Found Dead Amid a Police Investigation over Suspected Drug Use

이미지 확대하기

'Parasite' actor Lee Seon-kyun was found dead in a car this morning.On December 27, the police received a report around 10:30 AM that there was a man unconscious in a car pulled over near a park in Jongro-gu, Seoul.When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man to be Lee Seon-kyun; he was already dead.In the car that he was in, they also found evidence that he tried to take his own life.Despite that, they clarified that they would conduct a comprehensive investigation.Back on October 23, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked Lee Seon-kyun for violating the Narcotics Control Act.According to the police, the actor allegedly used various illicit drugs, including marijuana, with a private adult entertainment bar worker at her home.He denied taking drugs, saying that the only evidence the police had were statements from the bar staff; so far, all his test results came out negative.At his recent questioning on December 23, he told the police that he did inhale some powder with a straw through his nose, but he believed that was something that could help him sleep better.Born in March 1975, Lee Seon-kyun made his debut in 1999, when he was 24 years old.His works include 'Coffee Prince' (2007), 'Pasta' (2010), 'Helpless' (2012), 'My Mister' (2018), 'Parasite' (2019), 'Kingmaker' (2022), 'Sleep' (2023) and more.In May 2009, Lee Seon-kyun married actress Jeon Hye-jin after their 7-year relationship.They have two sons, who were born in 2009 and 2011.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, CJ ENM, Online Community)(SBS Star)