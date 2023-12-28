[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Reveals Photos of Her Husband Whom She Refers to a Handsome Donkey

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra demonstrated immense love for her cameraman husband.On December 27 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Jang Na-ra made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts, Jang Na-ra thought back to the time when she first met her husband."I met my husband on the day of the read-through for 'VIP. He was sitting right in front of me, and for some reason, I felt kind of pressured sitting there. I believe it had to do with his gaze. I'm not too sure.""Once our shooting began though, I noticed how amazing his attitude was. He worked really hard on site. I could tell that his main focus was to get the shooting going with no issues.""One day, I saw him talking with the director. Until then, he was a hard-to-approach person because that's how he looked when he didn't smile. But I spotted him smiling then, and he looked so innocent. That's probably the moment he entered my heart."Then, Jang Na-ra shyly showed them photos of him on site of SBS' series 'VIP', the project they worked on together.When Yu Jae Seok told her, "Oh, he's very good-looking," Jang Na-ra responded with a smile, "He's even more handsome in person. He's my handsome donkey."After that, the actress briefly mentioned how she tried her best to find something in common with him in order to keep their talk going outside work, saying, "I was the one who tried to get our conversation going. I really wanted to talk with him."She added, "One day, he was like, 'I think you're a good person, noona.' To this, I replied, 'I think I like you.' We started dating like that. As I went on dates with him, I could just sense that he was the man I was going to marry."Jang Na-ra and the 'VIP' cameraman boyfriend, who is six years younger than she is, were together for about two years before getting married in June 2022.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)