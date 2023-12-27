[SBS Star] "I Made the First Move" Jang Na-ra Shares How She Flirted with Her Husband Before Dating Him

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra shared what sort of efforts she made to win her husband's heart before dating him.On December 27, tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block' pre-released a part of their upcoming episode featuring Jang Na-ra.In this video, Jang Na-ra was seen getting excited while speaking about her marriage as well as her cameraman husband, whom she met while working on SBS' 2019 series 'VIP' together.When the host Yu Jae Seok asked if she was enjoying her married life, she answered, "Yes, I am. Absolutely," with the brightest smile.Then, another host Cho Sae-ho curiously asked, "Was he your fan from the beginning?"Jang Na-ra chuckled and replied, "No, he wasn't really interested in me at first. Apparently, he only thought that I was this nice person who always worked hard. So, I made a move."Surprised that Jang Na-ra was the one who made the first move, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho asked her for details, and she was more than willing to give them a closer look at their romance.The actress said, "On site, when we were working together, we never discussed anything personal. Since I wanted to talk with him about things other than work, I did my best to find a good excuse to message him after our shooting. I kept telling myself, 'I must find something in common with him!' That was basically my mission."She continued, "On one of my days off, I happened to sort out some photos that I had taken around that time. That was when I found him in the corner of a group photo that we took at our company office. I was like, 'Yes! This is it!' and sent him the photo right away."Wrapping up the topic, she laughingly added, "After I sent him the photo, I also asked how he was doing. His reply was, 'Thank you for the photo. Have you been resting well?' When I received his reply, I exclaimed, 'Yes! This is it!' again. Him asking me a question was an excuse for me to keep making conversation with him."After a 2-year relationship with her 'VIP' cameraman, Jang Na-ra tied the knot with him in June 2022.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Lawon Munhwa)(SBS Star)