[SBS Star] "I'm Sorry for..." Lee Seung Gi Addresses His U.S. Concert Controversy

Singer Lee Seung Gi addressed his much-talked-about U.S. concert controversy today.On October 26, Lee Seung Gi attended the press conference for an upcoming survival audition show 'Sing Again 3'; he is the show's host.As it has only been over a month since issues with his concert tour in the United States were made public, he was naturally asked about that during the press conference.This summer, Lee Seung Gi held his first-ever concert tour in the United StatesHe was initially planned to perform in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York, but he did not perform in all three areas.His New York concert was announced to be canceled a few days before the show, which his agency explained that it was due to some problems from the venue's side.However, it was later discovered that Lee Seung Gi's agency lied to everyone about it; the real reason was that the concert had disappointingly low ticket sales.It was also revealed by his concert partner in the U.S. that Lee Seung Gi canceled his visit to Korean restaurants in Atlanta that had sponsored his concert at the last minute, citing 'physical state recovery' reasons, but he had partied with his staff until 2:30 in the morning.They said, "The restaurants spent hundreds of dollars on concert tickets in the hope that Lee Seung Gi's visit to their restaurants would boost their business. We just can't believe that he was not well enough to visit the restaurants that he promised to visit, but well enough to party until 2:30 AM."Regarding his controversy, Lee Seung Gi gave a brief response at the press conference."I believe this year has been a year of strengthening for me. I've been going through rigorous training myself, but various external factors also trained me hard, making me stronger.""I would like to apologize to everybody, including my fans and those involved, who felt stressed and fatigued because of the things that were recently going around about me. I feel like I've matured going through all that though."Lastly, the singer added, "I can't use 'Sing Again 3' as a means of getting over what has happened so far, of course. But as always, I will do my best to help participants. Thank you."(Credit= 'byhumanmade' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)