[SBS Star] Concert Partner Says, "Lee Seung Gi Was 'Not Well' to Visit Restaurants, but Partied Until 2:30!"

Singer Lee Seung Gi's concert partner in the U.S. exposed the truth behind his 'not-too-well-to-visit' controversy.Back in August, Lee Seung Gi held his first-ever concert tour in the United States, stopping in three different cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.He did not perform in all three cities though; his New York concert was announced to be canceled a few days before the show due to some issues from the venue's side.But it was recently revealed that it was actually because the concert had disappointingly low ticket sales.Lee Seung Gi did perform in Atlanta after Los Angeles, but following a show there, he faced a massive backlash for what he did to his concert sponsors in Atlanta.Some Korean restaurants in Atlanta had sponsored his concert in exchange for his visit to their restaurants during his stay in the city, but Lee Seung Gi canceled it at the last minute, citing 'physical state recovery' reasons.As the controversy heated up online, Lee Seung Gi's agency Humanmade explained at the time, "There was a verbal agreement of Lee Seung Gi visiting those restaurants, but we never formally agreed to it. We also didn't agree to dine with any of the customers. And the thing was, there was a hurricane on his way to the airport in Los Angeles. In addition to that, his flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta faced turbulence, leading to the shaking of the aircraft. So, Lee Seung Gi reached Atlanta by 10 PM.""Given that he had a concert scheduled, we thought it was more crucial than anything else to ensure that he was fully recovered in time for the performance. The concert was the most important scheduled activity at that time. Lee Seung Gi and his team therefore thought it was best to prioritize the people present at the concert."Then on September 23, media outlet ATLANTAK published an exclusive report on Lee Seung Gi, detailing his Atlanta issue; Lee Seung Gi's concert local partner Hugh Entertainment stepped forward and told ATLANTAK about it.First, Hugh Entertainment stated why they got Korean restaurants to sponsor Lee Seung Gi's Atlanta concert in the first place."To be honest, Lee Seung Gi's Atlanta show was on the verge of being canceled. Just 305 tickets were sold for his Atlanta show, and to break even, 1,210 should have been sold. His show in L.A. didn't do so well, but we pushed through it. It was too much for us to push through his Atlanta show as well, but we decided not to cancel it for Lee Seung Gi. It was a big decision for us.""We needed to take action about the low ticket sales though. That was why we arranged for some Korean restaurants to sponsor his concert. They spent hundreds of dollars on concert tickets in the hope that Lee Seung Gi's visit to their restaurants would boost their business."To back up their statement, they provided ATLANTAK some texts that they received from Lee Seung Gi's agency Humanmade CEO, which confirmed their consent for Lee Seung Gi to stop by the restaurants while in Atlanta for pictures and autographs.Next, Hugh Entertainment shared how upset they felt about everything that happened in Atlanta, "Lee Seung Gi's agency claimed that he was unable to visit the restaurants due to his poor condition after traveling from L.A. to Atlanta. But that's hard to believe, because Lee Seung Gi and his team partied until 2:30 in the morning after his Atlanta show."They added, "I can't get rid of the feeling that they had already made up an excuse not to visit the restaurants before even coming to Atlanta.""One restaurant misinformed their customers by saying that Lee Seung Gi would be dining with them, but they quickly corrected their error. To avoid any misunderstandings, we let Lee Seung Gi's agency know about this right away. However, Lee Seung Gi's agency took an advantage of this mistake, and blamed the restaurants for his cancellation to visit. I felt bad for the Korean restaurants that sponsored him. It's not their fault at all. They're not the ones to be blamed."Regarding the reason for disclosing this information, Hugh Entertainment stated, "Lee Seung Gi's agency has repeatedly given false explanations, and persisted in making disparaging remarks about Korean-Americans who wished to attend Lee Seung Gi's concert and sponsored him. We just had to let people know the truth."(Credit= 'byhumanmade' Instagram)(SBS Star)