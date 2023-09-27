뉴스
[SBS Star] Yubin Seen 'Liking' Boyfriend Kwon Soon-woo's Apology Issued After His Inappropriate Behavior
Published 2023.09.27 11:50 Updated 2023.09.27 11:56 View Count
Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls showed the world that nothing is going to stop her from loving her boyfriend professional tennis player Kwon Soon-woo. 

On September 25, Kwon Soon-woo, ranked 112th in the world, played against No. 636 Kasidit Samrej from Thailand in the second round of Asian Games men's tennis. 

The Thai player shockingly defeated Kwon Soon-woo, and Kwon Soon-woo completely lost his calm and let his anger out on the court when the match ended. 

Kwon Soon-woo repeatedly smashed his racket into the court and up against the chair, destroying it into pieces. He also refused to shake hands with the chair umpire or Kasidit Samrej. 

Despite claims that Kwon Soon-woo and the Korean national team visited them to offer their apologies following the game, he gained more and more unfavorable press over time.

Many Koreans criticized Kwon Soon-woo for his disrespectful behavior, saying things like players like him should not compete in tennis. 

They also turned to his girlfriend Yubin, and suggested she leave him because he is a 'violent' person. 
 

Then on September 26, Kwon Soon-woo apologized on his Instagram for what he did at the men's tennis match at the Asian Games.

In his handwritten letter, Kwon Soon-woo wrote, "I sincerely regret how I behaved after the match. As a member of the national team who represents Korea, I will once again think about what it means to wear the Korean national flag on my shirt." 

He added, "In order to be a responsible player, I will be careful with all of my actions. I apologize to Kasidit Samrej, sports fans and all Koreans. I'm very sorry."  
Kwon Soon-woo
Not long after Kwon Soon-woo uploaded the letter on Instagram, Yubin 'liked' the post, showing her firm love and support for him. 

It was back in May when Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo went public with their relationship; it marked Yubin's first time making her relationship public. 

Kwon Soon-woo
(Credit= 'soonwookwon' 'iluvyub' Instagram, 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
