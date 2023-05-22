[SBS Star] Yubin Confirms Her Relationship with '9-Year-Younger' Kwon Soon-woo

이미지 확대하기

Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls has fallen in love with professional tennis player Kwon Soon-woo.On May 22, Yubin's management agency rrr Entertainment confirmed that she is in a relationship with Kwon Soon-woo.The couple has been rumored to be dating each other within the sports world for a while.In February, Yubin watched the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers that was held at the Olympic Park Indoor Tennis Court in Bangi-dong, Seoul from the audience, to show support to her boyfriend.At that time, Kwon Soon-woo helped Korea advance to the round of 16 for the second year in a row.It is said that after Korea's successful win against Belgium on that day, Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo enjoyed a dinner date.As the two were spotted on this day, words started spreading that they were dating one another among some tennis players.Months later, a rumor finally turned into a fact.Kwon Soon-woo is currently ranked #1 in the national tennis rankings.He has been ranked as high as world No. 52 ranking by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which he first achieved in November 2021.He has a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 227 as well. He attained this rank in October 2022.Since turning professional in 2015, Kwon Soon-woo has won two ATP, three ATP Challenger Tour and five ITF World Tennis Tour singles titles.He is a popular tennis player in Korea, known for his talent, hard work as well as cute looks.Born in 1988, Yubin made debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007; she is currently active as a soloist.She also launched her own management agency rrr Entertainment in early 2020.Since Kwon Soon-woo was born in 1997, they are nine years apart. Age does not seem to get in the way of their love though.(Credit= 'soonwookwon' 'iluvyub' Instagram)(SBS Star)