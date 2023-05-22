뉴스
[SBS Star] Yubin Confirms Her Relationship with '9-Year-Younger' Kwon Soon-woo
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.22
Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls has fallen in love with professional tennis player Kwon Soon-woo. 

On May 22, Yubin's management agency rrr Entertainment confirmed that she is in a relationship with Kwon Soon-woo. 

The couple has been rumored to be dating each other within the sports world for a while. 

In February, Yubin watched the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers that was held at the Olympic Park Indoor Tennis Court in Bangi-dong, Seoul from the audience, to show support to her boyfriend. 

At that time, Kwon Soon-woo helped Korea advance to the round of 16 for the second year in a row. 

It is said that after Korea's successful win against Belgium on that day, Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo enjoyed a dinner date. 

As the two were spotted on this day, words started spreading that they were dating one another among some tennis players.  

Months later, a rumor finally turned into a fact. 
Yubin dates Kwon Soon-woo
Kwon Soon-woo is currently ranked #1 in the national tennis rankings. 

He has been ranked as high as world No. 52 ranking by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which he first achieved in November 2021. 

He has a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 227 as well. He attained this rank in October 2022. 

Since turning professional in 2015, Kwon Soon-woo has won two ATP, three ATP Challenger Tour and five ITF World Tennis Tour singles titles.

He is a popular tennis player in Korea, known for his talent, hard work as well as cute looks. 
Yubin dates Kwon Soon-woo
Born in 1988, Yubin made debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007; she is currently active as a soloist. 

She also launched her own management agency rrr Entertainment in early 2020. 
Yubin dates Kwon Soon-woo
Since Kwon Soon-woo was born in 1997, they are nine years apart. Age does not seem to get in the way of their love though. 

(Credit= 'soonwookwon' 'iluvyub' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
