[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's New York Concert Venue Accuses His Agency of Blaming Them for Cancellation

Singer Lee Seung Gi's New York concert cancellation was confirmed to be due to the weak concert ticket sales.Last month, Lee Seung Gi kicked off his first-ever U.S. concert tour 'The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter 2' that he scheduled to visit three cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.But following his Atlanta concert, Lee Seung Gi's agency Humanmade announced that the New York show was canceled, and it was speculated that this may be because of the low sales of concert tickets.However, Lee Seung Gi's agency quickly clarified that it was due to some issues from the venue's side.Then on September 23, media outlet ATLANTAK released a report on Lee Seung Gi regarding his concert in New York.According to the report, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, where Lee Seung Gi was planned to perform his New York show, accused Lee Seung Gi's agency of engaging in 'media play', spoiling the reputation of the venue.They angrily told Lee Seung Gi's concert local partner Hugh Entertainment, "It's totally unacceptable that Lee Seung Gi's agency claimed our venue was to blame for the cancellation of his concert. It's like, we were made the scapegoat for the cancellation."To ATLANTAK, Hugh Entertainment also shared messages that had been exchanged between their staff and Lee Seung Gi's agency Humanmade CEO.In their conversation, Humanmade CEO was seen telling Hugh Entertainment staff, "Can we avoid mentioning the ticket sales in the reasons for the cancellation? We can't publicize that the sales were low. We don't even want a hint of that in the reasons. We believe 'circumstances at the local venue' will be the best option to go for."Hugh Entertainment told ATLANTAK, "At that time when we were having this conversation, only about 250 tickets were sold for Lee Seung Gi's concert in New York. The show had to be canceled because it needed to sell 1,704 tickets to break even."They continued, "We received a complaint email from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center after Lee Seung Gi's agency issued a statement using the venue as an excuse for cancellation."(Credit= 'byhumanmade' Instagram)(SBS Star)