[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOSHUA Cries While Thanking Fans at SEVENTEEN's Concert in Japan
Published 2023.09.08 11:42 View Count
JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shed tears at the group's concert this week. 

On September 6, SEVENTEEN held their first 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN' concert at Tokyo Dome, Japan. 

On this day, thousands of CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fandom) came together at the stadium to see the members of SEVENTEEN in person, as well as to watch their incredible performance. 

Throughout this stop of their concert tour in Japan, SEVENTEEN did their best to live up to fans' expectations, and the show ended in major success. 
All members were overwhelmed by the presence of thousands of CARAT filling the stadium, cheering for them hard for hours, but one of them seemed particularly more emotional than others, and that was JOSHUA. 

At the end of the concert, the members of SEVENTEEN took turns, sharing their words to CARAT. 

When it was JOSHUA's turn, JOSHUA cleared his throat and got a microphone ready. 

But as he tried to speak, he suddenly got choked up, which prevented him from saying anything. 

He lowered his head afterward, apologized to CARAT, then tried to talk again. 

The voices of support coming from around the stadium only made him more emotional though; tears started rolling down his cheeks. 

JOSHUA wiped away his tears and spoke in a shaky voice, "My inspiration has always come from you guys. I'll forever be grateful for your love and support. Thank you." 
'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN' marked the first official schedule that JOSHUA took part in following his recent dating rumors. 

After JOSHUA and model Mi-young sparked dating rumors last month, many fans were upset, even asking JOSHUA to leave SEVENTEEN. 

▶ [SBS Star] Angered SEVENTEEN Fans Dispatch a Screened Truck Calling for JOSHUA's Exit

It is assumed that JOSHUA had a difficult time in the past several weeks; this is the most likely reason why he was so overly emotional at the concert.
 
(Credit= 'shu1230svt' 'grapefruitx95' 'pledis_17jp' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지