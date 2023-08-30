[SBS Star] "You Left for What You Did!" Fans Express Anger About LUCAS' Support for NCT

On August 29, LUCAS left a message on 'Bubble'―a paid service providing private online space that allows fans and stars to communicate in a chat room.
In his message, LUCAS wrote, "'Baggy Jeans' is so sick! Guys, definitely give them your support!"
'Baggy Jeans' that LUCAS referred to was NCT's unit NCT U's track that they dropped the night before.
About LUCAS' supportive message for his former group members, the majority of Koreans gave a cold response; they seemed uncomfortable and unpleasant.
They wrote comments such as, "Don't mention their name. How dare you! You don't deserve that, LUCAS.", "Seriously?! Do you even know how much trouble you caused them with your unthoughtful behavior?", "You're not part of NCT anymore. Why support them? Mind your own business!", "We don't want you to be involved with NCT in any ways. Thank you very much! Just leave them alone, okay?" and so on.
Not long after those words spread online, LUCAS admitted his past wrongdoings, and temporarily halted all his activities.
About a month after his departure announcement, he officially embarked on his career as a soloist by joining 'Bubble'.
