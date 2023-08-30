뉴스
[SBS Star] "You Left for What You Did!" Fans Express Anger About LUCAS' Support for NCT
Published 2023.08.30 17:44 Updated 2023.08.30 17:55 View Count
Fans are unhappy about LUCAS, formerly of K-pop boy group NCT, publicly showing his support for NCT. 

On August 29, LUCAS left a message on 'Bubble'―a paid service providing private online space that allows fans and stars to communicate in a chat room. 

In his message, LUCAS wrote, "'Baggy Jeans' is so sick! Guys, definitely give them your support!" 

'Baggy Jeans' that LUCAS referred to was NCT's unit NCT U's track that they dropped the night before. 
LUCAS
This particular message of his was captured, and quickly circulated on different social media platforms and popular online communities. 

About LUCAS' supportive message for his former group members, the majority of Koreans gave a cold response; they seemed uncomfortable and unpleasant. 

They wrote comments such as, "Don't mention their name. How dare you! You don't deserve that, LUCAS.", "Seriously?! Do you even know how much trouble you caused them with your unthoughtful behavior?", "You're not part of NCT anymore. Why support them? Mind your own business!", "We don't want you to be involved with NCT in any ways. Thank you very much! Just leave them alone, okay?" and so on.  
LUCAS
Back in the summer of 2021, LUCAS' ex-girlfriends accused him of gaslighting them as well as cheating on them while they were in a relationship. 

Not long after those words spread online, LUCAS admitted his past wrongdoings, and temporarily halted all his activities. 

▶ [SBS Star] "I'm Truly Sorry" NCT LUCAS Issues an Apology for His Past Wrongdoings
LUCAS
Then this May, LUCAS announced that he is leaving NCT and NCT's unit WayV, saying, "After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the hard decision to part ways with NCT and WayV. But honestly, I'll never forget the memories with the guys. I am deeply grateful for the ways they always supported and cared for me." 

About a month after his departure announcement, he officially embarked on his career as a soloist by joining 'Bubble'. 
LUCAS
As of now though, it still appears to be difficult for LUCAS to change the public's unfavorable perception of him. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'lucas_xx444' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
