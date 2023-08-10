[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA's Rumored Girlfriend Appeared on a Reality TV Dating Show Before

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN member JOSHUA's rumored girlfriend has been found to have appeared on a reality television dating show in the past.Recently, dating rumors about JOSHUA and Mi-young, a model, have been circulating the internet like wildfire.Some SEVENTEEN fans have been speculating that the two have been dating for a while and even claiming to have "proof" for it.Some of the claims were that the two have taken some photos in the same locations and that they frequently wore the same outfits.Plus, Mi-young was spotted in video footage of SEVENTEEN's concert in July.While SEVENTEEN's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, spoke nothing about the issue, it was recently revealed that Mi-young had appeared on a reality television dating show in the past.In 2019, MBN's television show 'Before Some Rise' was aired.In the hopes of finding love by the show's finale, single men and women were flown to Spain and had time to know each other for 17 days.Each contestant had only one chance to ask another contestant to be a couple together during the course of the show.They either go back to Korea together if the other says yes, or they continue their trip with the rest of the cast if the other does not.Mi-young, one of the cast, said that she used to be a makeup artist but is now a model and the owner of an online store.She ended up with one of the male participants and went back to Korea with him as the second couple of 'Before Some Rise'.However, whether they actually started dating after the show is unknown.Mi-young has not been seen on any other television shows since, although she has been actively sharing her daily life on Instagram.Meanwhile, rumors of her and JOSHUA dating have been more and more intensified.Some people on the internet continued to comb through Mi-young's Instagram account, looking for any sign of JOSHUA.Day after day, some claimed to have found another "evidence" that JOSHUA and Mi-young were dating.Both supportive and hostile comments have been flooding Mi-young's Instagram page.