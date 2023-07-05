[SBS Star] "I Despise that Behavior" HeeChul Regrets Being Drunk & Swearing on Live Broadcast?

이미지 확대하기

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior indirectly criticized his previous actions.On July 4, HeeChul guested on a YouTube show hosted by comedian Jang Do Youn.Jang Do Youn presented the visitor, who is well-known for having many acquaintances in show business.HeeChul claimed to have lots of actor friends, such as Don Lee, Namkoong Min, Kim Soo Hyun, and Jang Keun Suk."They admire my carefree and unpretentious demeanor. They love that I speak anything that comes to my mind. But I'm 41. I'll have to shut it down a little. I can't keep going like that forever.", he said, and his sudden self-reflection made the host bust out laughing.The carefree star revealed that he has been reducing his carbohydrate consumption to lose weight."How about alcohol? Have you considered cutting it back?", the host asked, and HeeChul replied that he had been drinking for only a little after he promised his fans that he would cut back on drinking.Then, Jang Do Youn asked HeeChul the long-awaited question."If so… Are you done with all that drunken live broadcast?", she asked, and HeeChul went visibly confounded.For some time, HeeChul concerned his fans by hanging out with live streamers with controversial behaviors and occasionally going live with them while drinking.Those concerns were valid since HeeChul got drunk and became uncontrollable on the February 10th broadcast with streamer Choi Koon; he raised his voice and repeatedly swore, drawing a lot of criticism.So, when he was asked about the issue, he went quiet for a while."I had been beating around the bushes for 20 minute to ask this question.", Jang Do Youn jokingly said, and HeeChul sighed a heavy sigh and started his answer."Have I done any drunken live broadcast?", he said, evading direct mentioning of the subject."There are certain types of people that I despise,", the singer resumed, "people who get drunk during live broadcasts, filthily curse, and raise their voices."HeeChul distanced himself from the matter, yet he is likely discussing his past actions and how inappropriate it was, given the circumstances.The host gently picked up the phone after listening to his remark."Would you say that again while looking into the screen in selfie mode?", she said, asking HeeChul to stop the act and face what he had done.They both burst out laughing at her scathing yet humorous quip."Would you like to leave any message to your fans?", the host requested HeeChul.He went on, "While my freewheeling and unpretentious manner made you love me, I know that it also worried you guys. I can't promise that I'll never do anything that would upset my fans again. What I can guarantee is that I'll attempt to minimize putting myself in those situations that can worry you guys too much.", he honestly stated, adding that he does not want to make any promises that he can not keep.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' '최군TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)