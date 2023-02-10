뉴스
[SBS Star] HeeChul Under Fire for Continuously Swearing After Having Drinks During a Live Broadcast
[SBS Star] HeeChul Under Fire for Continuously Swearing After Having Drinks During a Live Broadcast

[SBS Star] HeeChul Under Fire for Continuously Swearing After Having Drinks During a Live Broadcast

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.10 16:09
[SBS Star] HeeChul Under Fire for Continuously Swearing After Having Drinks During a Live Broadcast
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior is receiving lots of criticism for the way he behaved during a live broadcast yesterday. 

On February 10, HeeChul featured in streamer Choi Koon's live broadcast. 

During this live broadcast, they discussed social issues over some drinks. 

HeeChul said, "I've donated a large amount of money in the past. But I kept it to myself. It was okay that nobody knew that, but fxxk, those mxxther fxxking people on 'Women's Generation' online community were like..." 

As Choi Koon sensed that HeeChul was about to go too far with his words, he quickly turned his microphone off and asked HeeChul to chill out. 
HeeChul
HeeChul
When HeeChul spoke again, he mentioned a boycott of Japanese products that started in Korea in 2019. 

Regarding the boycott, HeeChul raised his voice, "When 'No Japan' began, I was like 'Fxxk that!' I mean, seriously...", then angrily went on about how he believed how stupid people were to be part of it. 

Before HeeChul finished saying everything that he wanted to say, Choi Koon quickly turned his microphone off. 

He asked HeeChul to calm down again, but he continued to rage about 'No Japan' once his microphone was back on. 

HeeChul said loudly, "Isn't 'No Japan' kind of some bxxxsxxt that weirdos on the Internet do? It's stupid as fxxk!" 

It seemed like HeeChul was pretty drunk at that time, but a lot of people are saying that it still was not right for him to repeatedly swear and express his anger towards particular groups of people on live. 
HeeChul
(Credit= '최군TV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
