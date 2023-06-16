[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Describes How Important His Wife & Baby Are to Him

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki described how important his wife and baby are to him; they are far more important than his career, he revealed.Not long before Song Joon Ki welcomed his son to the world yesterday, he sat down for an interview with one Chinese media, and that specific interview has resurfaced after the birth of his child.During the interview, Song Joong Ki was asked what he thought of people saying that he has a 'baby face', and whether he wanted to change or keep that image.Song Joong Ki answered, "It's something that doesn't bother me at all. I'm not afraid of getting older. I don't do anything to slow my aging process or anything. I like to keep myself natural. I'm thankful that they are telling me that I have a baby face, but the fact is, I'm becoming a father soon. The only thing I care about at this point is my 'baby'."The interviewer responded with a question, "Will being a father change you?", and Song Joong Ki immediately nodded and said yes to the question.The actor stated, "It's definitely going to change me. Becoming a father is by far the biggest change in my life. But it's something that I've always dreamed of. I love my father, and everything good in me comes from him. He had a great influence on me. It's been my dream to become a father like my father one day."He thought for a little bit, then continued, "I'm happy, like really happy. I'm on cloud nine for sure. However, I'm scared about becoming a father at the same time. I keep asking myself, 'Will I be able to become a good father?' I also frequently speak to my wife about this. But we still want it to happen. We'll keep trying to be good parents, and we believe that we can do it."Then, the interviewer mentioned Song Joong Ki getting invited to the Cannes Film Festival for his movie 'Hopeless', "Your movie was played at the Cannes Film Festival, and your child is going to be born too. Just wow. I mean, life is treating you crazy well right now.""There's a saying that you can't have your cake and eat it, but many are saying that you can. What do you think of that?", the interviewer asked.Song Joong Ki answered, "In this business, getting married and becoming a father may mean you will lose your career. Your career might slowly disappear into the air. But I'm not afraid. I also couldn't care less about that. My family will come first, before my career, in any case."He continued, "But I do love my work, and I try the best in life for myself as well as for my family. What I think is, I can be a good actor, good person, good father, good husband and good son all at once."This January, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to former British actress Katy Louise Saunders.On June 15, Song Joong Ki let the public know about the birth of their son in Rome, Italy, where Katy Louise Saunders grew up.(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, Song Joong Ki's Fan Cafe)(SBS Star)