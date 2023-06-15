[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Their Son; Share Son's Photo

이미지 확대하기

Former British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to a son, and her husband actor Song Joong Ki expressed great delight while sharing a photo taken with his son.On June 14, Song Joong Ki took to his official online fan community to deliver some good news.Song Joong Ki said to fans, "I'm currently in Italy. In my wife's hometown Rome, I finally got to meet my son.", excitedly announcing the birth of his first child."It's a healthy boy. I'm just so glad that both the mother and child are in good health. I'm now looking after my family with happiness completely filled in my heart."He added, "Our biggest dream has always been to have a happy family. We believe our baby is the most precious gift that has been given to us. It's all thanks to your love and support that we were able to face such a day. I can't thank you enough for it. Thank you."Song Joong Ki uploaded a lovely photo of him with his son as well; it was a black and white photo of his son grabbing his little finger.It was this January when Song Joong Ki surprised everyone by making his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders public.At that time, he also let the world know about her pregnancy.In February, Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders left to Hungary for his work―Netflix's upcoming movie 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan', and they have stayed in Europe ever since.When Song Joong Ki was invited to the Cannes Film Festival in France for his movie 'Hopeless' last month, Katy Louise Saunders accompanied him.Back then, Song Joong Ki told the media, "I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes, at this incredible festival. But if I'm being really honest with you, I'm kind of distracted. My mind's busy thinking about my wife and baby all the time. I'm constantly like, 'I have to go see my wife! I have to take care of her!' while at the event."(Credit= Song Joong Ki's Fan Cafe, High Zium Studio)(SBS Star)