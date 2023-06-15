뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Their Son; Share Son's Photo
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki &Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Their Son; Share Son's Photo

Published 2023.06.15 10:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Their Son; Share Sons Photo
Former British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to a son, and her husband actor Song Joong Ki expressed great delight while sharing a photo taken with his son. 

On June 14, Song Joong Ki took to his official online fan community to deliver some good news. 

Song Joong Ki said to fans, "I'm currently in Italy. In my wife's hometown Rome, I finally got to meet my son.", excitedly announcing the birth of his first child.  

"It's a healthy boy. I'm just so glad that both the mother and child are in good health. I'm now looking after my family with happiness completely filled in my heart."  

He added, "Our biggest dream has always been to have a happy family. We believe our baby is the most precious gift that has been given to us. It's all thanks to your love and support that we were able to face such a day. I can't thank you enough for it. Thank you." 

Song Joong Ki uploaded a lovely photo of him with his son as well; it was a black and white photo of his son grabbing his little finger. 
Song Joong Ki's baby is born
It was this January when Song Joong Ki surprised everyone by making his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders public. 

At that time, he also let the world know about her pregnancy. 

In February, Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders left to Hungary for his work―Netflix's upcoming movie 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan', and they have stayed in Europe ever since. 
Song Joong Ki's baby is born
When Song Joong Ki was invited to the Cannes Film Festival in France for his movie 'Hopeless' last month, Katy Louise Saunders accompanied him. 

Back then, Song Joong Ki told the media, "I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes, at this incredible festival. But if I'm being really honest with you, I'm kind of distracted. My mind's busy thinking about my wife and baby all the time. I'm constantly like, 'I have to go see my wife! I have to take care of her!' while at the event." 

▶ [SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says the Only Things on His Mind Are His Wife·Baby These Days
Song Joong Ki's baby is born
(Credit= Song Joong Ki's Fan Cafe, High Zium Studio) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.