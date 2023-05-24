[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says the Only Things on His Mind Are His Wife·Baby These Days

On May 23, Song Joong Ki had an interview with the press to speak about his first-ever 'Cannes Film Festival' attendance.
He was invited to this one of the most glamorous film festivals on the calendar for his move 'Hopeless', which will screen in the non-competitive 'Un Certain Regard' section; he came to Cannes, France with his wife Katy Louise Saunders, who is currently pregnant.
During the interview, one reporter commented, "Not only were you honored to have been invited to 'Cannes Film Festival' for the first time, but your baby is also on its way. It's good news after good news for you lately, isn't it? You must be happy."
He continued, "I'm very grateful for everything though. It's getting me to think like, 'I should live this life more positively, and appreciate every bit of it.' But since so many good things are occurring to me at once, I'm trying not to get myself too psyched at the moment."
"The baby's due next month, and the doctor strongly recommended that she gets a good amount of exercise every day. So, we've been doing that.", he added.
The actor stated, "I was able to get great advice from Katy, because she had come to 'Cannes Film Festival' a number of times when she was active in the industry. She told me how the festival worked; advised me on how to do interviews, act at parties and stuff. She also opened a map and told me where the movie theater was, as I had no idea where it was located."
"Anyway, I'll be watching 'Hopeless' with my wife.", then made a remark as he laughed, "Please take lots of photos of us together."
(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, Highzium Studio)
(SBS Star)