[SBS Star] Woo Do-hwan Responds to Criticism Over His Uploading Love Scene wih BONA
Published 2023.06.14 17:54 View Count
Actor Woo Do-hwan mentioned last month's criticism for posting an unaired clip of himself and 'Joseon Attorney' co-star BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN.

Woo Do-hwan's interview came out on June 14 as his latest work, Netflix's series, 'Bloodhounds' has recently been released.

'Bloodhounds' is a noir action series about two young boxers named 'Kim Gun-woo' (Woo Do-hwan) and 'Hong Woo-jin' (actor Lee Sang Yi) who confront a notorious moneylender, named 'Kim Myeong-gil' (actor Park Sung Woong).

However, Woo Do-hwan's other recent work, MBC's drama 'Joseon Attorney', was highlighted before the interview about 'Bloodhounds'. 

It was about an issue surrounding him and BONA who acted as a lover, portraying a tragic love in the drama.

The actor faced harsh criticism after posting an unaired clip from the drama on his Instagram.
He was blamed for sharing a love scene―involving touching and kissing―with little regard for his counterpart, BONA, largely because she is a member of a K-pop girl group.

As the backlash grew, the actor removed the video from Instagram.

After almost a month, Woo Do-hwan finally got the opportunity to address the issue himself.

"I realized that there are many different viewpoints in this world.", he stated, "It was a meaningful moment in the story and viewers who loved 'Joseon Attorney' were desperately waiting to see it. And we, the actors and the folks who created the drama, put a lot of effort into the scene and hoped it to be aired."

He further explained, "I meant it as a gift to the drama's fans and the people who worked behind it. Well, you know, you can't please everyone."

The actor's answer on why he deleted the clip was:

"There was love as much as hate about the issue. But I deleted the post since the harsh comments about me worried 'Joseon Attorney' fans."
Throughout his statement on this sensitive subject, Woo Do-hwan remained clear and straightforward in choosing his words.

"My motto is that being brutally honest is better than causing misunderstanding.", he said.

Then he added, "I would not have answered this question in my twenties, though."

Once again, Woo Do-hwan clearly spoke his mind on the subject and why he did not avoid answering it.
"If I choose silence, I'm basically throwing my bomb to the people around me or the co-actors, and I don't want to do that. Some of my words today may be bad news for the drama's promotion, but since it's my problem, I had to step up."

This great sense of responsibility, according to the 32-year-old actor, arrived after much thought.

"Not that I'm brave enough to speak out on every issue, but I try to express my thoughts on what's right and wrong.", said the actor.
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'wdohwan' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
