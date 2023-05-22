[SBS Star] Debate Sparks As Woo Do-hwan Posts an Unaired Love Scene with WJSN BONA

굳이 미방분을 올려야했냐는 우도환 인스타

Actor Woo Do-hwan was criticized for sharing an unaired clip from MBC's drama 'Joseon Attorney' featuring him and actress Kim Ji-yeon, better known as BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN.On May 20, the final episode of 'Joseon Attorney' was aired.Woo Do-hwan, one of the leads, took to his Instagram to express his gratitude."I would like to thank the viewers from the bottom of my heart for the much love you gave me.", the actor wrote, and he posted a romantic scene with BONA, the drama's co-lead.The disclosed clip shows Woo Do-hwan's character 'Kang Han-soo' reuniting with his love, 'Lee Yeon-ju' (Kim Ji-yeon), whom he thought was dead for three years.It was an unaired part from the drama portraying their on-screen relationship, an intimate moment where Woo Do-hwan is clutching BONA from behind laying on the same bed, kissing her head behind the ear.The post, however, was quickly enveloped in criticism and eventually removed on May 22.Woo Do-hwan was bombarded with hostile comments as soon as he posted the video.People bashed him for uploading a 'sexual' scene on his Instagram, especially because the counterpart is not just an actress but also a K-pop girl group member."Remove it, please.", a number of her fans demanded in the comments section, writing, "There's a reason it was never shown.", "Why would you post this sequence? There must have been plenty of scenes and this is what you think was appropriate. DELETE IT."They slammed the actor for being insensitive to WJSN BONA's fans, arguing he should have instead shared a 'more pleasant' clip.Some people asked him if he had informed BONA about sharing the video, pointing out that he should have asked her first before posting it."Why would he post something like that? I would have hated it if I were her fan.", was the overall opinion.On the other hand, 'Joseon Attorney' fans were rather happy about this upload.With opposing views, they called the aforementioned criticism "far-fetched" because Kim Ji-yeon in 'Joseon Attorney' is an actress, not WJSN BONA."They are just acting, who cares!", "Who would want to cast a member of a group when people react like this?", "I don't get it. It is not even that sexual. Overreaction can't even describe this situation.", some stated.Above all, It was not even the first reveal of their romance scene.The MBC's YouTube account already has behind-the-scenes footage of them kissing.Still, the critical side finds the actor's posting of the scene on his social media weird.The heated post was removed, but the argument shifted to online communities.The drama's two leads have remained silent on the subject.(Credit= MBC Joseon Attorney, 'wdohwan' 'bn_95819' Instagram, 'MBCdrama' YouTube)(SBS Star)