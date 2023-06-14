[SBS Star] "Marriage? Well…" Lee Do Hyun Talks About His Relationship with Im Ji Yeon

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Do Hyun described what it is like to date actress Im Ji Yeon.On June 13, Lee Do Hyun met with a news outlet to give his thoughts after his most recent work, JTBC's drama, 'The Good Bad Mother' that closed up on June 8.The story is about 'Choi Gang Ho' (Lee Do Hyun), a seemingly cold-hearted prosecutor with a secret who, following an accident, suddenly turns into the mentality of a seven-year-old.While filming 'The Good Bad Mother', his other recent work, Netfilx's series, 'The Glory' was unveiled, sweeping the world like a storm.The hail of attention it brought completely changed his life."This is the first time in my career that I had this kind of hit. People recognized me even while I was covered with a mask and hat. It was an amazing experience to see and hear people mentioning 'The Glory' everywhere.", said Lee Do Hyun.'The Glory' fever, he claims, even reached the 'The Good Bad Mother' filming site."I heard that actress Ra Mi Ran, who played my mother, once improvised by quoting a famous line from 'The Glory'. Our camera operator and lighting director both worked on 'The Glory', and I heard that her line was a big hit."The mega-hit series had given the actor more than recognition.In April, 'The Glory' alumni Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon's relationship was made public.Saying that he is unsure if his girlfriend had seen his most recent work, Lee Do Hyun added, "When I was filming 'The Good Bad Mother', Im Ji Yeon was swamped in filming her next work as well, so I didn't ask her about it. I didn't want to bother her by bringing it up."Despite their hectic schedules, the couple was not short of emotional support for one another."After meeting her, my life didn't change much. But now I have someone to talk to and that is huge. I used to talk with my dog, but it was a one-sided dialogue, obviously.""We exchange a lot of encouraging words, like, 'You're doing great, you can do this.'", the actor explained.When questioned about his feelings on marriage, his response was "not so much"."There is still a lot to accomplish, and it is certainly not something I can decide on my own.", said Lee Do Hyun."Before, I used to want to get married when I was young, and I think it was because my father did so.", he resumed, "But once I dreamed of being an actor, my passion shifted more toward acting, and I believe doing what I want is the right thing to do."However, acting with child actors in 'The Good Bad Mother' may have altered his mind."I did wonder what my children would be like when I was working with Gi So You and Park Daon.", he confessed.(Credit= YUE HUA Entertainment, 'JTBC Drama' 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'ldh_sky' Instagram)(SBS Star)