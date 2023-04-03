뉴스
[SBS Star] "So, It Wasn't Just a Rumor!" Some Already Knew Lee Do Hyun ♥ Im Ji Yeon Were Together?
[SBS Star] "So, It Wasn't Just a Rumor!" Some Already Knew Lee Do Hyun ♥ Im Ji Yeon Were Together?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.03
[SBS Star] "So, It Wasnt Just a Rumor!" Some Already Knew Lee Do Hyun ♥ Im Ji Yeon Were Together?
It turns out some already knew that actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Im Ji Yeon were dating each other.

On April 1, an exclusive report was released stating that Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon started dating one another after wrapping up shooting 'The Glory'. 

In Netflix's mega-hit revenge series 'The Glory', Lee Do Hyun played the role of 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong', who teamed up with 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) to help her take revenge on her high school bullies.  

Im Ji Yeon played 'Park Yeon-jin', the leader of the bullies―the biggest antagonist of 'Moon Dong-eun'. 
Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon
There were not many scenes in the series where Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon met, so the two did not actually get to work much on site. 

But they said to have clicked when the team of 'The Glory' gathered for a workshop toward the end of the shooting. 

Following the release of this report, both Lee Do Hyun's and Im Ji Yeon's agency confirmed it to be true. 

They said, "Until recently, they've just been friends. It hasn't been long since they developed feelings for one another. Please give them your warm support." 
Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon
As it was confirmed that they were in a relationship, some remembered seeing an online post in the past that said Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon were going out. 

Around mid-March, one post was uploaded in the 'K-drama Talk' category on a popular online community; the uploader shared that L.D.H was currently seeing I.J.Y.

A number of comments claimed that L.D.H was Lee Do Hyun, but they could not quite figure out who the uploader was indicating with the initials I.J.Y. 
Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon
Then, a few commenters who came later told them, "I.J.Y is Im Ji Yeon. They're together at the moment." 

At that time, those sayings seemed more like rumors than facts, but now that Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon are in fact in a relationship, people are saying, "Wow. So, it wasn't a rumor after all!", and concluding, "It definitely seems as if rumors don't just come out of nowhere!" 

(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram, Online Community)  

(SBS Star) 
