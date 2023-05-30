[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin Shows Stunning Stage Presence with Cover of IVE 'I AM'

On May 26, Park Eun Bin held a fan-meeting event 'Park Eun Bin's Note: Hi, Bingo' in Tokyo, Japan.
It was her second time meeting Japanese fans, who are named 'Bingo'.
Park Eun Bin and her fans had a special time together celebrating the star's recent accomplishment of winning the 'TV Grand Prize' at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
The crowd laughed as she recounted her first visit to a huge discount store known for its broad variety of products.
"I've always envied people who tell me they've visited this place in Japan. I wanted to go there too but was caught up in a schedule. But I finally got there yesterday."
"It was a wonderful, wonderful place.", people giggled as she said.
Park Eun Bin has previously turned fan parties into concerts, playfully presenting a series of dance covers of K-pop groups' choreographies.
The video of her dancing to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' was widely shared online, shocking the online community users with her unexpected skill.
For this time, Park Eun Bin delivered yet another stunning performance to another K-pop girl group, IVE's 'LOVE DIVE' and 'I AM'.
Her perfect performance stunned the audience.
Not only did she not miss a single move, but the actress was also completely immersed in her stage acting.
And she was not done.
The actress also sang 'Good Night Baby' by Japanese singer Aimyon, and her dainty vocals had the listeners completely captivated.
As video footage of her performance spread throughout the internet, fans raved about this 'K-pop girl group' side of her.
One person wrote, "She's the seventh member of IVE!"
