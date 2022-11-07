뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin Gains Attention for Her Incredible Dance Cover of BLACKPINK 'Shut Down'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.07 13:45 Updated 2022.11.07 13:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin Gains Attention for Her Incredible Dance Cover of BLACKPINK Shut Down
Actress Park Eun Bin caught the eye of everyone with her amazing dance cover of 'Shut Down'―a song by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

On November 5, Park Eun Bin's fan meeting '2022 Park Eun Bin Asia Fan Meeting Tour' took place in Bangkok, Thailand. 

At this fan meeting, Park Eun Bin showed off her dancing skills that she had been keeping to herself all this time. 
 
While sitting down for a talk with fans, she was asked to dance. 

Park Eun Bin hesitated for a bit, then asked the sound engineers if they could play 'Shut Down' from BLACKPINK's latest album 'BORN PINK' released in September. 

Once the music started playing, she got up and asked if they could play the chorus part. 

When the music was being skipped, she shyly smiled and got ready for her mini performance. 
 
As soon as the chorus began to play, she danced with great energy and passion, not looking shy a single bit. 

To everybody's surprise, Park Eun Bin not only made no mistakes, but also actually danced really well. 

It looked like she practiced hard for the cover, since she expected to dance at the fan meeting. 
 
Upon seeing her dance, about 4,000 fans there excitedly screamed at the top of their lungs. 

The majority of fans' response was surprise; they had no idea that Park Eun Bin was such a fantastic dancer, because she did not have that sort of image. 

But they are all absolutely loving seeing this side of her.

(Credit= 'Yamasan771' 'sassyPoY' 'Eunbining07' 'Darinyaphorns' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
