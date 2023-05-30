[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Attends His Sister's Wedding in California While on Military Duty

On May 28 (GMT-7), Song Dana had a wedding in San Francisco, California, the United States.
Song Dana is also known to have been a part of K-pop girl group New.F.O who debuted in 2011.
Footage of the beautiful wedding ceremony was shared on social media by wedding guests.
The bride's older brother MINO walked her down the aisle, holding hands.
mino on danah's wedding— 밍 (@jmsarang0813) May 27, 2023
im happy for you, dana ❤️ and mino oppa too pic.twitter.com/JR2ARrpFx6
It seems the singer has taken over the role of their father who passed away last November.
Later that night during the wedding reception, the sibling drew a cheer from the crowd by dancing flawlessly to the music.
Mino and Danah share the floor for what would’ve been the father-and-daughter dance. This dance symbolizes the appreciation for the love and guidance they received throughout their life.#MINO #송민호 @official_mino_ #WINNER #위너 @yg_winnercity @yginnercircle pic.twitter.com/Bl4btUa64v— YG_WINNER #위너 (@YG_WINNER) May 29, 2023
MINO gave his baby sister a big hug on her magical day.
Plus, his long black hair raised some eyebrows.
The singer must have had to shave his head back then, even though he is currently serving alternative service.
To clear the matter, his agency, YG ENTERTAINMENT, provided details about MINO's situation on May 29.
The singer was granted military leave specifically for major family events, according to the company.
The agency also disclosed that; contrary to its previous statement, the WINNER member had not even been enlisted to the recruit training center.
YG ENTERTAINMENT mentioned, "MINO did not attend recruit training service since he was excluded from basic military training.", but did not elaborate on the reason.
