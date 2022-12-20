뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.20 11:35 View Count
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER shared a touching letter to his late father who left the world last month. 

On December 16, MINO's first solo exhibition 'Thanking You - Ohnim Solo Exhibition' opened its doors to the public. 

In this exhibition, MINO shared a letter to his late father, who is no longer with him, following his time in the hospital due to a liver disease. 

It was previously announced that MINO's father passed away on November 21. 
MINO
In the letter to his father, MINO said, "Goodbye, dad―my dad who's been selfish until his last second here. The last thing that you got from me was my annoyed voice over the phone. Were you in that of a rush to leave so soon? Why were you greedy when you were going to leave all these things behind you anyway?" 

The WINNER member continued, "You always used to say to me, 'Give me some money, pay my debt for me, give me your liver, but why did you never ask me to come and visit you at the hospital? Whenever you called me, you habitually said, 'I know that you're busy. So, I'm sorry, but...' But I wasn't busy on the day you left. Why were you in such a rush then?" 
MINO
He went on, "I have many friends, hyungs and dongsaengs, but I complain about being lonely all the time. I wonder how lonely you felt. You must have felt really lonely at the hospital. I was fully aware of this, but I didn't call you, simply because I wasn't happy with you. It's not like calling you is something hard to do." 

"Did you think for a moment that the 10 million won hospital bill that I paid every month was a waste of money? Is that why you left that fast? I've been the breadwinner of our family for the last 10 years anyway. No, it didn't feel like I was wasting that money. I just wish I could talk to you for a little more. I'm not going to blame myself for anything. I'm going to blame everything on you, dad. Because I have to protect everything; I can't let myself fall.", he stated. 

Lastly, the K-pop star said, "Bye, dad. Now that you're gone, I miss you a lot." 
MINO
(Credit= Online Community, Mnet Show Me the Money 4) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.