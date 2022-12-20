[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month

On December 16, MINO's first solo exhibition 'Thanking You - Ohnim Solo Exhibition' opened its doors to the public.
In this exhibition, MINO shared a letter to his late father, who is no longer with him, following his time in the hospital due to a liver disease.
It was previously announced that MINO's father passed away on November 21.
The WINNER member continued, "You always used to say to me, 'Give me some money, pay my debt for me, give me your liver, but why did you never ask me to come and visit you at the hospital? Whenever you called me, you habitually said, 'I know that you're busy. So, I'm sorry, but...' But I wasn't busy on the day you left. Why were you in such a rush then?"
"Did you think for a moment that the 10 million won hospital bill that I paid every month was a waste of money? Is that why you left that fast? I've been the breadwinner of our family for the last 10 years anyway. No, it didn't feel like I was wasting that money. I just wish I could talk to you for a little more. I'm not going to blame myself for anything. I'm going to blame everything on you, dad. Because I have to protect everything; I can't let myself fall.", he stated.
Lastly, the K-pop star said, "Bye, dad. Now that you're gone, I miss you a lot."
