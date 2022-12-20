[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares a Letter to His Late Father Who Passed Away Last Month

이미지 확대하기

MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER shared a touching letter to his late father who left the world last month.On December 16, MINO's first solo exhibition 'Thanking You - Ohnim Solo Exhibition' opened its doors to the public.In this exhibition, MINO shared a letter to his late father, who is no longer with him, following his time in the hospital due to a liver disease.It was previously announced that MINO's father passed away on November 21.In the letter to his father, MINO said, "Goodbye, dad―my dad who's been selfish until his last second here. The last thing that you got from me was my annoyed voice over the phone. Were you in that of a rush to leave so soon? Why were you greedy when you were going to leave all these things behind you anyway?"The WINNER member continued, "You always used to say to me, 'Give me some money, pay my debt for me, give me your liver, but why did you never ask me to come and visit you at the hospital? Whenever you called me, you habitually said, 'I know that you're busy. So, I'm sorry, but...' But I wasn't busy on the day you left. Why were you in such a rush then?"He went on, "I have many friends, hyungs and dongsaengs, but I complain about being lonely all the time. I wonder how lonely you felt. You must have felt really lonely at the hospital. I was fully aware of this, but I didn't call you, simply because I wasn't happy with you. It's not like calling you is something hard to do.""Did you think for a moment that the 10 million won hospital bill that I paid every month was a waste of money? Is that why you left that fast? I've been the breadwinner of our family for the last 10 years anyway. No, it didn't feel like I was wasting that money. I just wish I could talk to you for a little more. I'm not going to blame myself for anything. I'm going to blame everything on you, dad. Because I have to protect everything; I can't let myself fall.", he stated.Lastly, the K-pop star said, "Bye, dad. Now that you're gone, I miss you a lot."(Credit= Online Community, Mnet Show Me the Money 4)(SBS Star)