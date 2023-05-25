[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin Responds to the Critic Who Bashed Her Award Acceptance Speech

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Eun Bin addressed a controversy regarding her award acceptance speech at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.On May 24, Park Eun Bin was invited to JTBC's news show 'JTBC Newsroom' to talk about her recent accomplishment.The actor has earned the most honored award in the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, 'TV Grand Prize' for her depiction of 'Woo Young-woo', a brilliant attorney with autism in ENA's series, 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.An animated image of a giant whale flying over the metropolitan vista filled the wall-sized screen."Like this whale flying in the sky, this actor has captivated the viewers with a bizarre and beautiful story. Actor Park Eun Bin has finally come to visit us in the 'JTBC Newsroom'. Welcome!", the anchor greeted Park Eun Bin.After congratulating the actor for her achievement, the anchor asked how she felt when her name was announced as the 'TV Grand Prize' winner."It was completely unexpected. I thought 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' would win because the series itself was nominated, too. But instead, my name was called, and it caught me completely off guard. It was an indescribable feeling."However, there was some dispute over her glorious moment.Kim Gab-soo, a poet/popular culture critic, made an issue out of Park Eun Bin's acceptance speech.The anchor broached the subject to learn how the actor felt about the whole situation."Your acceptance speech was beautiful. I recall watching all amazed, touched by every word of yours. You are aware, though, that there were words around the speech. Does it bother you, particularly when you think about giving another acceptance speech in the future, which will surely happen again?", asked the anchor."Not really.", Park Eun Bin responded quietly, " I don't think it will have a big impact on me. I shall continue to live on my own terms. I've gained my level of insight by experiencing life and widening horizons. Even though I haven't lived that long, I have my values and they are unwavering."The actor then shared her perspective on life."I always think how one lives their life is up to their own choices. We all are born on this planet. For some, it will be a long time, while for others it will be a fleeting moment. And how they fill it, whether long or short, is up to them.", said Park Eun Bin."However, I believe we have all faced difficulties as a result of uncontrollable events over which we have no choice. When such situations arise, I try to encourage and console others. That is the life I pursue, living a beautiful life together.", her voice resonated clear in the studio.(Credit= 'JTBC News' '[팟빵] 매불쇼' YouTube)(SBS Star)