[SBS Star] Critic Criticizes Park Eun Bin's Acceptance Speech; He Gets Bashed Himself

A poet/popular culture critic Kim Gab-soo is under fire for his comment on actress Park Eun Bin's award acceptance speech.On May 1, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards was the main topic of Kim Gab-soo's podcast show.Famous for his cutting remarks, the critic commented on some of the award winners' acceptance speeches."I'm sick of actors mumbling 'thank you' for their lack of speech skills.", he said, "The majority of their speech is just thanking someone. I'm done.""They are just being true to heart.", the other host protested, but Kim Gab-soo did not bend."Why don't they express their gratitude in person?", he went on, "A three-hour award ceremony is also a television show, you know. There are more significant topics to fill the time, such as your ideas or what was difficult in the filming process, and so on. Thank the people in your own time."Then the critic started talking about the 'TV Grand Prize' winner.Park Eun Bin has won the most honorable award for her outstanding performance in ENA's series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' at the Baeksang Arts Awards.Fellow actors wept for her as Park Eun Bin broke into tears the moment her name was called.Most viewers cheered at this emotional moment, but Kim Gab-soo had something else to say."Park Eun Bin was an embarrassment. I know she is an excellent actress and I'm terribly sorry to say this but by God! She bawled her eyes out on the stage!"The critic raged, "Not only on the awards stage but in any case you shouldn't go on an emotional rampage in front of others. I am saying this out of affection since she is a great actress.""When her name was called, she bowed to people around her over 30 times before getting on to the stage. What kind of an actress lowers her head indiscreetly like that? Look at her, tumbling, taken aback by the fanfare, and wailing like a baby on the stage. Park Eun Bin should know better.", he stated.Kim Gab-soo, 64, pointed out, "She's not 18, she is thirty.""She should learn from fellow actress Song Hye Kyo how to behave.", he then added, "I'd like to clarify that there's no intention of undermining the 'TV Grand Prize'.""Don't get him wrong. In our previous conversation he chose Park Eun Bin as the more likely award winner over Song Hye Kyo.", Choi Wook explained."Yeah, she does great acting. I get that winning a prize is exciting but just don't weep and wail about it. Handle it with dignity like Song Hye Kyo.", the critic maintained until the end.His criticism, however, was not well received by the public from any angle.Popular opinion is that it is an arrogant, way out of line, and also wrongful claim that is more of an awful sneer at a glorious occasion than a critique.(Credit= '[팟빵] 매불쇼' '백상예술대상' YouTube, 'eunbining0904' Instagram)(SBS Star)