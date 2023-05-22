뉴스
[SBS Star] V Also Heads to Cannes; Will He Have Another Date with JENNIE There?
[SBS Star] V Also Heads to Cannes; Will He Have Another Date with JENNIE There?

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.22
[SBS Star] V Also Heads to Cannes; Will He Have Another Date with JENNIE There?
K-pop boy group BTS' member V is heading to Cannes, to the same city where girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE is going, and fans are wondering whether they will have another date in Cannes. 

Previously on May 17, some photos and videos of V and JENNIE's date in Paris, France circulated online. 

They showed V and JENNIE walking along the Seine in the evening, holding hands. 

V was in Paris to shoot commercial photos and go to an event held by one brand, and JENNIE stopped by the city before she attended '2023 Cannes Film Festival' as part of HBO's movie 'The Idol' team.

Their agencies never confirmed their relationship, but many are assuming that it is true that they are currently together, considering they always remain silent regarding the 'dating rumors' of the two. 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris
V and JENNIE
On May 22, V updated his Instagram with a photo of an invitation card from one French designer brand. 

They had invited him to their event in Cannes―a city on the French Riviera, specifically to '2023 Cannes Film Festival'. 

Then on the same day, V was spotted at an airport in Nice, wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses, jeans, cap and trench coat.  

It was presumed that he was transferring in Nice to head to Cannes. 
V

When V will be at his event, JENNIE will join the red carpet event at '2023 Cannes Film Festival'. 

Since both V and JENNIE are going to be in the same city, attending the same event, a lot of fans are curious whether they will go on another romantic date in Cannes. 

What some fans shipping their romance are hoping is that V and JENNIE take each other to their event at '2023 Cannes Film Festival' as their girlfriend/boyfriend, making their relationship official and public.

But that is probably unlikely to happen, as they still have not commented on their relationship since the words began going around last year. 

They were secretly followed by so many fans during their date in Paris as well that they are likely to meet in private this time, if they plan on spending time together again. 
V
(Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
