뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.18 10:23 Updated 2023.05.18 10:26 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris
V of boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK were spotted on a romantic date in the city of love. 

On May 17, the Internet was shaken by some photos and videos that were taken in Paris, France. 

The photos and videos were of the two K-pop superstars―V and JENNIE―having a date there. 
V and JENNIE
V and JENNIE took a stroll around the city in the evening, hand in hand. 

They did not seem to care much about people around them, even when they were walking on busy streets. 
 
They both wore a hat, but their stylish and trendy outfit told the world that it was V and JENNIE. 

The photos and videos were snapped from the distance, but it was also certain that it was them, because some fans had seen them wearing the same clothes earlier that evening. 
V and JENNIE
There were photos of V and JENNIE by the window of their hotel room as well. 

In these photos, they were sitting next to each other, enjoying the view of the beautiful city at night. 

While they were absorbing every bit of Paris in together, V gently combed JENNIE's hair back with his hand, and kissed her on the cheek. 
JENNIE and V
Previously in March 2022, words began to spread about the two stars being in a relationship following an alleged photo of them in Jeju Island went viral on social media. 

After that day, not only their photos taken together were leaked online, but also 'proofs' of them dating one another circulated on popular online communities. 

V's management agency Big Hit Music as well as JENNIE's management agency YG Entertainment, however, remained silent regarding their dating rumors. 

Their agencies' 'no' response got many to believe the rumors to be true though.  
V and JENNIE
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.