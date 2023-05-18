[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris

이미지 확대하기

V of boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK were spotted on a romantic date in the city of love.On May 17, the Internet was shaken by some photos and videos that were taken in Paris, France.The photos and videos were of the two K-pop superstars―V and JENNIE―having a date there.V and JENNIE took a stroll around the city in the evening, hand in hand.They did not seem to care much about people around them, even when they were walking on busy streets.They both wore a hat, but their stylish and trendy outfit told the world that it was V and JENNIE.The photos and videos were snapped from the distance, but it was also certain that it was them, because some fans had seen them wearing the same clothes earlier that evening.There were photos of V and JENNIE by the window of their hotel room as well.In these photos, they were sitting next to each other, enjoying the view of the beautiful city at night.While they were absorbing every bit of Paris in together, V gently combed JENNIE's hair back with his hand, and kissed her on the cheek.Previously in March 2022, words began to spread about the two stars being in a relationship following an alleged photo of them in Jeju Island went viral on social media.After that day, not only their photos taken together were leaked online, but also 'proofs' of them dating one another circulated on popular online communities.V's management agency Big Hit Music as well as JENNIE's management agency YG Entertainment, however, remained silent regarding their dating rumors.Their agencies' 'no' response got many to believe the rumors to be true though.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)