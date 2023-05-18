[SBS Star] V & JENNIE's Managers Revealed to Have Been Around Them on Their Paris Date

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's managers revealed to have been around the two stars on a date in Paris.On May 17, photos and videos of V and JENNIE in Paris, France together began spreading online.In the photos and videos, V and JENNIE walked around the streets of Paris in the evening, while holding each other's hands.They both wore a hat, but did not cover their faces with anything, which made it easy for fans in Paris to notice them.At an earlier time before their date, with them wearing the exact same outfit were captured on fans' cameras.Despite seeing photos of them wearing the same clothes hours earlier, some fans did not believe that the couple in the photos and videos were V and JENNIE, since the images of their romantic date were taken from far away, and it was hard to see their faces properly.As fans were taking a closer look at those shots, however, they could not help but pay attention to three other people around V and JENNIE.The three of them, consisting of two guys and one girl, followed V and JENNIE around during their date; they kept their distance from them.They were still close enough to V and JENNIE, but the K-pop stars did not look bothered by them at all.Fans discovered that they were in fact the members of V and JENNIE's team of staff; one being V's manager, who left Korea with him a few days back, and two being JENNIE's manager and stylist that fans know of well.This once again proved that the two in the photos and videos are V and JENNIE.Although there are lots of fans who are happy for them, there are also some fans whose hearts are very hurt at this moment.Currently, V is in Paris to shoot commercial photos and go to an event held by one brand. JENNIE is leaving Paris to Cannes―a city on the French Riviera―soon to attend '2023 Cannes Film Festival' as part of HBO's movie 'The Idol' team.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)