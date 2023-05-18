뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V & JENNIE's Managers Revealed to Have Been Around Them on Their Paris Date
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] V & JENNIE's Managers Revealed to Have Been Around Them on Their Paris Date

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.18 16:23 View Count
[SBS Star] V & JENNIEs Managers Revealed to Have Been Around Them on Their Paris Date
V of K-pop boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's managers revealed to have been around the two stars on a date in Paris. 

On May 17, photos and videos of V and JENNIE in Paris, France together began spreading online. 

In the photos and videos, V and JENNIE walked around the streets of Paris in the evening, while holding each other's hands. 

They both wore a hat, but did not cover their faces with anything, which made it easy for fans in Paris to notice them. 

At an earlier time before their date, with them wearing the exact same outfit were captured on fans' cameras. 

Despite seeing photos of them wearing the same clothes hours earlier, some fans did not believe that the couple in the photos and videos were V and JENNIE, since the images of their romantic date were taken from far away, and it was hard to see their faces properly. 
V and JENNIE
V and JENNIE
As fans were taking a closer look at those shots, however, they could not help but pay attention to three other people around V and JENNIE. 

The three of them, consisting of two guys and one girl, followed V and JENNIE around during their date; they kept their distance from them. 

They were still close enough to V and JENNIE, but the K-pop stars did not look bothered by them at all. 

Fans discovered that they were in fact the members of V and JENNIE's team of staff; one being V's manager, who left Korea with him a few days back, and two being JENNIE's manager and stylist that fans know of well. 

This once again proved that the two in the photos and videos are V and JENNIE. 

Although there are lots of fans who are happy for them, there are also some fans whose hearts are very hurt at this moment.
 

Currently, V is in Paris to shoot commercial photos and go to an event held by one brand. JENNIE is leaving Paris to Cannes―a city on the French Riviera―soon to attend '2023 Cannes Film Festival' as part of HBO's movie 'The Idol' team.

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.