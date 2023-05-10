뉴스
[SBS Star] LUCAS Leaves NCT & WayV Following His Gaslighting & Cheating Scandal
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.10 18:09
K-pop boy group NCT/NCT's unit WayV's Hong Kong member LUCAS announced that he is leaving the group. 

On May 10, LUCAS updated his Instagram with a handwritten letter. 

In his letter, LUCAS wrote, "After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with NCT and WayV. I must sincerely apologize to the guys about this, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship. It has been nearly eight years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for the ways they always cared and supported me. I will cherish these memories; I'll never forget it." 

He continued, "I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just as LUCAS. I genuinely love them, and will always support them from the bottom of my heart. It took a considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all." 

He went on, "Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face fans who have been waiting for me, and to pursue individual endeavors. I believe the best way to repay fans that support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I will strive to become more mature as Huang Xuxi, and even better as LUCAS." 

Lastly, the NCT member expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all fans, and everyone who has continually loved and supported him. 
NCT
Several minutes later, LUCAS' management agency released an official statement announcing his departure from NCT. 

The agency stated, "We believe this is the decision for the group members, fans and everybody else. Our company and LUCAS came to this conclusion after many discussions together. Although he is leaving NCT, he will carry on his activities in the industry as a soloist. So, please don't stop yourself from showing him your support." 
NCT
NCT
Back in 2021, LUCAS' ex-girlfriends accused him for gaslighting them as well as cheating on them while they were in a relationship.

Soon after those words spread online, LUCAS admitted his past wrongdoings, and temporarily halted all his activities. 

▶ [SBS Star] "I'm Truly Sorry" NCT LUCAS Issues an Apology for His Past Wrongdoings

(Credit= 'lucas_xx444' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
