[SBS Star] "It Wasn't Me!" TAEYANG Claims He Is Not the One Who Sold G-DRAGON Sneakers
[SBS Star] "It Wasn't Me!" TAEYANG Claims He Is Not the One Who Sold G-DRAGON Sneakers

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG said he is not the one who put the group's leader, G-DRAGON's limited edition sneakers on the resale market.

On May 6, TAEYANG had an interview with the host Jonathan Yiombi on a YouTube show.

Jonathan Yiombi mentioned the limited edition sneakers that G-DRAGON gifted 88 of his friends and family when they were discussing the information he discovered about TAEYANG.

The group member was surprised to learn that the sneakers has been recently sold online for about 40 million won (approximately 30,270 dollars).
Last February, someone listed the mentioned sneakers on an online resale market, and people criticized the seller for shamelessly selling what had been given as a gift.

"Are you sure?", TAEYANG said, tilting his head, "Are you telling me that somebody sold that?

Then Jonathan Yiombi replied, "I wondered if you are the one who sold it, TAEYANG.", just to tease him.

"Me??", TAEYANG had to pause for a laugh.

He resumed, "If I was the one who sold it online, I wouldn't even be the lowest. I would be the lowest of the lowest man. It is unthinkable to do such a thing!"
The host kept taunting him, "Oh, really? There's no way to prove it, though."

"I put those, put them properly at home.", the singer again explained, making a comical scene.

Wrapping up, Jonathan Yiombi requested TAEYANG to ask G-DRAGON to guest on the show.

TAEYANG said, "Hi G-DRAGON. Today I guested on this show, and the host is my friend Jonathan Yiombi. Please make a visit if you are able to."

"I DID NOT SELL YOUR SNEAKERS.", TAEYANG added once again, making Jonathan Yiombi collapse with laughter.
(Credit= 'peaceminusonedotcom' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, ':Diggle' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
