[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sneakers that He Gifted Only to 88 People Get Sold for Multi-million Won

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's limited edition sneakers were sold for 40 million won.On February 1, it was revealed that a pair of size 270 G-DRAGON's sneakers were sold for 40 million won (approximately 32,500 dollars); they were sold through a sneaker resale site.These particular ones are Nike X PEACEMINUSONE (G-DRAGON's brand) collaborative limited edition sneakers that were released in the end of 2019.Only 88 pairs of these sneakers were produced, and G-DRAGON gifted all of them to 88 of his family and friends.Since G-DRAGON printed their names and Instagram accounts on the tag, dust bag and box, it makes you think that nobody would put these on resale markets.But surprisingly, this is not the first time G-DRAGON's sneakers were sold online.The sneakers in fact first appeared on an online resale market last summer.At that time, they were sold for 33 million won (approximately 26,800 dollars).Soon after that, another pair was seen on the site, and someone purchased it for 35 million won (approximately 28,400 dollars).Considering that the price increased by 7 million won (approximately 5,700 dollars) just in about half a year, it certainly seems as if it is going up at a pretty fast rate.While it is somewhat understandable that some of G-DRAGON's family and friends' eyes may twinkle for that large amount of money, many are still finding it quite shocking that they are being sold when they were something G-DRAGON had given to them as a special gift.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Nike, 'Sold Out' Official Website)(SBS Star)