[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Clarifies On-Air Story About Husband Lee Sang Woo as It Backfired
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.08 16:41
Actress Kim So Yeon addressed the episode she told on a television show on her social media as it backfired.

On May 7, Kim So Yeon wrote on her Instagram to reassure her fans.

Back on May 3, the actress made a guest appearance on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', sharing funny episode about her husband, actor Lee Sang Woo.

It was that Lee Sang Woo had set November 2, her birthday, as the first day of the year to switch on the heating in their house.

She stated that Lee Sang Woo used to stop her from turning on the heater even though she feels cold easily, believing that she should have a moderate interior temperature to decrease the indoor-outdoor temperature gap for her health.

Then she happily shared, "We now have a deal to turn on the heater starting from my birthday, which is November 2."

The actress smiled as she recount the story, saying that she is "thankful" for having something to look forward to on her birthday.

However, since the episode got aired, several fans have expressed concern about Kim So Yeon and her married life.

Some online users saw Lee Sang Woo as a bit controlling, questioning why would one need approval to turn on the heater when it is chilly.
Kim So Yeon
As the concerns spread out, the actress took to her social media to clarify the situation.

"Lee Sang Woo takes care of my health more than anyone else.", she wrote.

"It was for my own sake. He advised me to strengthen my immune system with proper exercise rather than turning on the heater right away when it's not that cold outside. We set the date as my birthday just for fun! I became healthier, so I guess he was right."

Kim So Yeon added, "I feel bad since my husband is the one sacrificing for me to keep me warm every fall and winter when he doesn't like the house to be heated."

"It is all because I said it the wrong way. I was simply thinking about how much fun my previous birthday had been. Thank you for all the concerns."
Kim So Yeon
Kim So Yeon
