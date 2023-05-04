[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Shares Lee Sang Woo's Response to Her Expressing Love to Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim So Yeon shared how her husband actor Lee Sang Woo responds to her expressing love to him.On May 3 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kim So Yeon joined as a guest.While speaking to the show's two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Kim So Yeon revealed how much she still loves Lee Sang Woo.Kim So Yeon said, "My husband's really talkative. He's witty and funny. He's always been funny to me. Whenever I tell people this though, they're like, 'You're lying!' Nobody believes me. He may seem quiet, but he isn't!"She continued, "He's a total morning person, so he wakes up at like 5:30. He would wake me up at like seven to have breakfast together. At the beginning of our marriage, I struggled hard to wake up that early every day. He used to pick me up from the bed, and 'deliver' me to the chair by the dining table. But I enjoy this routine now. It's great to do things together."Then, the actress stated that she is the one who expresses love more than he does to her, "There's something that he tells me all the time. He's like, 'You shouldn't love someone too much. Our love for one another should remain enough, but not excessive. We'll be able to stay happier together longer that way.' I do think he's right though."Following that, Kim So Yeon told an interesting birthday gift(?) that she gets from him every year.Kim So Yeon stated, "I get cold very easily. Even in September or October, I'm like, 'Oh, I want to turn the heater on.' But he said to me, 'You've got to balance the temperature outside and inside well. It'll be harsher on your body if the difference is too wide.' He made a deal with me."She explained what the deal was, "The deal was that he would turn the heater on from my birthday. My birthday is November 2, so we have our heating on from then. As we turn it on every birthday on mine, it has become something that I look forward to every year. You know how your birthday becomes kind of meaningless as you get older, right? My birthday seems sort of special now.", then laughed.Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo got married in June 2017 after co-starring in MBC's drama 'Happy Home' as a married couple in the beginning of 2016.(Credit= 'sysysy1102' Instagram, tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)