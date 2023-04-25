[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Friends SEUNGKWAN, MINGYU and More Bid Him Goodbye

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO is leaving this world with his friends' warmest goodbye.Around 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at his home; the police presume that he took his own life.Following his funeral, MOON BIN's management agency Fantagio shared that his memorial will be held in front of their headquarters.The agency stated that there will be his memorial until April 30, and anyone who wish to write him a message and give him something on his way to the other side of the world can come and visit.Not only did MOON BIN's sister as well as the members of ASTRO go to his memorial, but his friends including SEUNGKWAN, MINGYU and Choi Yoojung also came by the site to say their goodbye to him.SEUNGKWAN, who is known to be MOON BIN's closest friend in the K-pop industry, left him a touching message, "Moong-bing, do wait a little more. If you do, I'll do all I can to make you feel as if the whole universe is yours. I'll make sure that happens. Love you, lots and lots. And give me a hug the next time we see each other."Besides SEUNGKWAN, another one of boy group SEVENTEEN's members―MINGYU―also stopped by and departed after leaving MOON BIN a letter, "Hi, BIN. If it wasn't for you, I probably would've never come to your company, but here I am, all thanks to you.", he playfully started it.He resumed, "My most memorable memory with you is when we talked all night long. You remember that day? You had many worries in your head, and the only response I could give you was, 'There's no other K-pop star who is as good at everything as you are.'""I'll work harder. Don't let any pain make you suffer anymore; simply smile from this day forth. I'm sorry... You've done well. When we meet again, I'll buy you some eomuk-tang (fish cake soup) and soju (traditional liquor). Keep rooting for your group members from a distance. My favorite song is 'Waterfall' by the way. Be happy, buddy.", he bitterly wrapped it up.MOON BIN's labelmate girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung joined in at easing his mind with words from the heart before he set himself off on a journey to a peaceful place."BIN oppa, there seems to be a mountain of stuff I want to say to you. I think we've understood what you were trying to say... You've worked too hard up to now. You've taken great care of people around you as well. I truly hope you take a good rest now. I'll visit you often. So, come and see us in our dreams time to time.", adding, "I would like to thank you. Thank you for being someone that I could rely on. And I'm sorry. Actually, let me put 'sorry' back in my mouth. I don't think you would like me saying sorry to you!"(Credit= 'linglin9CHU' 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'min9yu_k' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)