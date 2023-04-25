뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo and ASTRO Members Write a Letter to MOON BIN
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo and ASTRO Members Write a Letter to MOON BIN

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.25 11:49 Updated 2023.04.25 11:50 View Count
[SBS Star] MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo and ASTRO Members Write a Letter to MOON BIN
MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO's sister and his group members wrote a heartfelt letter to him, and their letters are making everyone tear up. 

Last Wednesday, MOON BIN's manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

The police are currently investigating to determine the cause of his death; they are heavily leaning toward the assumption that he took his own life. 

On April 24, MOON BIN's management agency Fantagio announced that there will be his memorial in front of their headquarters until the end of this month, where anybody can go and leave a message if they wish. 

Following the announcement, hundreds of fans from all different parts of Korea visited the memorial, and left a message to MOON BIN; their letters and flowers quickly piled up at the memorial. 

It turned out the letters were not just from fans, his family and friends had written a letter to him as well, and Fantagio put them up on the trees so that they can be easily viewed by fans visiting the site. 
MOON BIN's memorial
Yesterday, MOON SUA of K-pop girl group Billlie, JINJIN and MJ paid their visit to MOON BIN's memorial. 

In the letter, MOON SUA wrote, "Oppa, it's me. Your one-and-only younger sister SUA. I was here too. I cried so much until now, and am going to stop crying. From now on, I'm going to laugh and smile. I'll make sure to be happy, doing things that I want to do." 

"So, you've got to be happy and rest in peace there. And keep an eye on me to check if I'm doing well, okay? I'm going to live my life to the fullest. I'll live yours, too. Don't you dare stop me from doing that! But whenever life doesn't treat me well, I'll come and complain to you. Be prepared for my endless complaints. You've honestly done a good job. We're forever Moon siblings!", she added. 

The ASTRO's leader JINJIN said, "We promised to live with a smile on our face at all times, right? Like you told me, I'm trying my best to live with a smile on my face. I'm planning on starting my practice for musicals soon, eating a lot of food, including yours. Don't worry about your parents. I'll take good care of them. I love you so much, my brother." 

MJ, the oldest member of ASTRO, shared an apology through his letter, "I'm here too late, aren't I? I'm sorry. You must have felt so lonely. I can't even imagine how much pain you may have suffered... Only if I were closer to you... I'm sorry that I wasn't able to be next to you, protecting you." 
MOON BIN's memorial
MOON BIN's memorial
Today, the rest of ASTRO members Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha came to the memorial. 

Cha Eun-woo wrote in his letter, "Hey, BIN. Tonight's a night that I miss you, you bastard. I couldn't fall asleep, so I came out for a walk with San-ha. Are you getting a good sleep? Why do I feel like I took everything for granted with you, even the smallest things? I miss all those things, and I also have lots of regrets." 

He continued, "I hope that you will be like 100 times happier over there. I'll take the responsibility of everything you left behind, so don't worry about that. You've done well here. I love you, and miss you, my friend." 

ASTRO's maknae Yoon San-ha went last out of the four, "How are you, hyung? I really miss you. It still feels like you should be here with me at this moment. I know that you'll say something to me seeing me this way, but let me be like this for a while. You told me to be happy, so I'll be happy. I promise. I love you, and love you." 
MOON BIN's memorial
(Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.