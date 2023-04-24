뉴스
[SBS Star] IU Comments on Lee Jong Suk with Her Merchandise Everywhere
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.24
[SBS Star] IU Comments on Lee Jong Suk with Her Merchandise Everywhere
K-pop artist IU shared her thoughts on her boyfriend actor Lee Jong Suk with her official merchandise everywhere. 

On April 20, IU sat down for an interview with the press. 

After she finished the topic on her upcoming movie 'Dream', one reporter mentioned Lee Jong Suk. 

In particular, the reporter talked about Lee Jong Suk with her official merchandise, from a cap to PopSocket, at all places that he went to. 

This was previously much-spoken online, as it demonstrated how much he loved her. 

She was asked how she felt about her public relationship with him, then what she thought of his love for her merchandise. 

IU
At first, IU turned silent for a bit, as she did not expect to be asked such questions, so did not know how to answer them. 

A few moments later, IU started to speak, "Ummm... How shall I put this into words? It feels kind of strange, because not only a great number of people are interested in our relationship, but they are also all rooting for us." 

She continued, "The best way for me to return their love and support is probably to date him quietly, and keep a good relationship with him. So, I'll definitely keep doing that."
IU
Regarding him with her merchandise, IU laughed and stated that they were not something that she gave him to put on in public.  

IU stated, "Well, Jong Suk had often attended my concert, and I usually give my friends and family the official merchandise for free; I didn't just give them to him. I also didn't give them to him to publicly put them on like that." 

"It didn't look like his photos were taken at the concert; they were taken at random places outside my concert. And... I should really thank you for the attention toward us. Thank you.", she said while showing a shy smile. 
IU
Back in December last year, it was reported that IU and Lee Jong Suk have been dating each other for four months. 

Following the release of the report, they admitted to their ongoing romance. 

(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
