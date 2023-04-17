[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Spotted Wearing IU Merch Many Times; He Just Loves Her So Much

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jong Suk was spotted using his lover singer-songwriter IU's merchandise several times.On April 16, an internet user uploaded a post titled 'Lee Jong Suk is a keen user of IU merch'.Two images of Lee Jong Suk were featured in the post, one showing him posing for the camera next to someone and the other showing him facing away from the camera while holding his phone.In the first photo, Lee Jong Suk was sporting a grey cap with white letters written on it.The online user claimed that it says 'The Golden Hour', which is the title of IU's ninth concert held last year.If the claim is true, the cap is one of the merchandise for IU's concert, sold for 25,000 won (about 19 dollars).And in the next photo that was shot behind the actor, Lee Jong Suk is holding his phone, and a cute little bunny's long ears are peaking through his fingers.On the back of his phone was a bunny-shaped pop socket, another item owned by his sweetheart.At the beginning of 2023, EDAM Entertainment introduced the official merchandise of their artists.To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, a line of products featuring bunnies was released.IU was one of the artists that had personally sketched their version of the rabbit for it.Among a selection that included a mug cup, pouch, keychain, and other items, her boyfriend picked an acrylic pop socket with an IU-designed bunny.It costs 15,000 won (about 12 dollars), and is currently out of stock, along with the cap.His dedication astounded web users. They commented, "Best boyfriend ever!", "Using your girl's merch daily? You are such a fanboy.", "Guess he loves her so much.", applauding on his grip on their love.On the first day of 2023, IU publicly acknowledged Lee Jong Suk as her lover."I am in a relationship. By relying on one another, we are building our relationship. He is a cute person who has rooted for me and lifted my spirits with a genuine heart.", she shared with her fans.Before the announcement, Lee Jong Suk gave an acceptance speech at the MBC Drama Awards at the end of 2022 which was basically a love letter to his then-secret lover."There is a person who helped me set my direction to the right way and to have positive thinking. I'd like to thank her for always being amazing. I loved you for so long and so much, and I respect you.", he said.The two officially confirmed their affection for each other, and thus the celebrity couple has born.And their love seems to be concrete, apparently.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' '엠뚜루마뚜루 : MBC 공식 종합 채널' YouTube, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)