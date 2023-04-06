뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain to Skip Their Honeymoon After Their Wedding Tomorrow
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain to Skip Their Honeymoon After Their Wedding Tomorrow

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.06 11:07
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain to Skip Their Honeymoon After Their Wedding Tomorrow
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Dain have reportedly decided not to go on their honeymoon following their wedding tomorrow. 

On April 5, news outlet Ten Asia reported Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain's plan to go back to their work right after the wedding, without going on their honeymoon. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
According to industry insiders, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain chose to "focus on their career" instead of celebrating their marriage on honeymoon. 

Lee Seung Gi will be busy preparing for his 2023 Asia Concert Tour 'The Dreamer's Dream: Chapter 2'. 

After his concert in Seoul from May 4 until 7, he will be making his stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Manila and more. 

Not only does Lee Seung Gi has a hectic life coming up after the wedding, but Lee Dain's work schedule is also full. 

Currently, Lee Dain is participating in the shooting of MBC's new series 'Lovers' (literal translation). 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
The couple will be holding a wedding ceremony at a 5-star luxury hotel in Seoul―Grand InterContinental Seoul-Parnas at 6PM on April 7. 

Actress Kyeon Mi-ri, Lee Dain's mother, and her good friend singer Son Ji-chang are said to be managing the ceremony. 

On this special day, entertainer Yu Jae Seok will be their host, and singer Lee Juck will sing some celebratory songs for the couple and guests.  
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Previously on February 7, Lee Seung Gi surprised everyone by unexpectedly announcing marriage with his girlfriend of two years―Lee Dain. 

At that time, Lee Seung Gi uploaded a post on his Instagram stating, "Lee Dain and I are getting married on April 7. I recently proposed to her and she said yes. I want to spend the rest of my life with her. She's someone with whom I would like to share every aspect of life, from joy to pain." 

▶ [SBS Star] "She Said Yes" Lee Seung Gi Shares that He Will Be Marrying Lee Dain in April

(Credit= 'xx__dain' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
